PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to The NPD Group, North American distributor sales (U.S., Canada, and Mexico combined) in the B2B technology channel surpassed $85 billion in 2021, up 5% year over year. This represents 6% revenue sales growth for 2021 compared to 2019, pre-pandemic, based on NPD's Distributor Track® data.
Hardware sales represented 74% of B2B technology distribution revenue last year, up 5% vs. 2020, while software revenue sales were up 4%. Hardware and software sales were up 5% and 10%, respectively, vs. 2019.
Distribution sales growth was driven by hardware and software categories that supported a hybrid work model, with much of the workforce remote in some capacity. Growth drivers included notebooks (up 15%), docking stations (up 13%), storage and utilities management software (up 23%), and monitoring and management software (up 15%). Notable increases were also seen in commercial displays (up 15%) and monitors (up 9%).
"As a result of the pandemic, record sales in 2020 and 2021 reflected some pull forward and early refresh of devices like notebook computers. We are likely to see some normalization in demand as we continue into 2022," said Mike Crosby, director and B2B technology industry analyst for NPD. "Agility will be the key to continued success. In the near-term, this will mean balancing demand volatility and supply shortages. As we look to the future it will be adapting to more fundamental change as new business models, such as as-a-service subscription models, could alter how businesses utilize and pay for technology resources. Those who are able to maintain current business needs while preparing for future opportunities will prosper."
