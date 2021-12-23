PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the home automation category security cameras represent the largest portion of revenue sales and are often reported to be the first smart home product purchased to monitor the home. While security remains a top purchase driver, new data from The NPD Group reveals purchasers of categories such as smart power and smart lighting are becoming increasingly motivated by the convenience of these products, the energy savings they see as a result, and the ambiance they can create.
According to the latest Home Automation Ownership & Usage Report from NPD's Connected Intelligence, 40% of consumers who purchased smart power devices listed convenience as the primary reason for buying, up four points from July 2021. For smart lighting, 16% said saving energy was the primary motivator for purchase, also an increase of four points over the time period, with ambiance rounding out the top three primary purchase motivators in the category.
Sales of smart home products are up 21% year to date through November versus year ago. Security camera sales continue to see strong momentum with revenue sales up 13% year-over-year, but sales of smart power and smart lighting are gaining as well, each up 41%. According to NPD's Weekly Retail Tracking Service, so far this holiday season (Oct. 3 – Dec. 11, 2021) sales of smart power devices are up 18% and smart lighting devices are up 21%. During the week of Cyber Monday sales were up for smart power and lighting 25% and 27%, respectively.
"The holiday season is often a catalyst for smart home sales, as deals and gifting can bring new purchasers into the mix," said Ben Arnold, executive director and industry analyst for NPD. "While security will always remain a key feature in the smart home space, new purchase motivators will help grow the base of smart home purchasers and lead to growth in adoption as well as the number of smart devices in the home."
Methodology
The NPD Group Connected Intelligence Home Automation Ownership & Usage Survey is based on consumer panel research that reaches over 5,000 U.S. consumers, aged 18+ from diverse regions and demographical backgrounds. The survey was fielded from September 8 - 18, 2021.
About Connected Intelligence
Connected Intelligence provides competitive intelligence and insight on the rapidly evolving consumer's connected environment. The service focuses on the three core components of the connected market: the device, the broadband access that provides the connectivity and the content that drives consumer behavior. These three pillars of the connected ecosystem are analyzed through a comprehensive review of what is available, adopted, and consumed by the customer, as well as reviewing how the market will evolve over time and what the various vendors can do to best position themselves in this evolving market. For more information: http://www.connected-intelligence.com.
About The NPD Group, Inc.
NPD is a global market information company offering data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients understand today's retail landscape and prepare for the future. Over 2,000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and B2B. We have services in 19 countries worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, home improvement, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, and video games. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup.
