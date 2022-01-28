SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fitness business education company NPE and client-training software provider Everfit today announced a partnership to empower studio and gym owners to more powerfully grow their businesses and serve their clients better.
NPE provides a suite of business and marketing systems, tools, and coaching to help fitness professionals and studio/gym owners grow their businesses to the next level. Everfit provides an all-in-one client training software platform so fitness professionals and studio/gym owners can reach clients anywhere in the world and train online.
Together, the partnership will offer fitness professionals and studio/gym owners the business and marketing education and tools they need to grow, along with a software platform that offers a much more powerful service delivery system.
"Studio and gym owners and fitness professionals have been looking for a way to strengthen their abilities to offer online and hybrid services for their clients," said NPE CEO Sean Greeley. "And they've been looking to strengthen their abilities to market their businesses and make them more profitable. This partnership is a great fit because Everfit's platform offers greater service delivery capabilities while we help studio/gyms market and grow their businesses."
Everfit allows for a wide range of coaching that is comprehensive yet flexible based on a coach's needs, including a "workouts builder," nutrition and habits coaching, progress tracking and more.
More than 8,500 coaches from 90+ countries have joined Everfit since Aug 2020 to launch their coaching business online to clients around the world.
"We're super excited to partner with NPE to offer marketing and business operations coaching to our customers as Everfit continues to expand as a world-class coaching software platform. Together with NPE, we can help fitness professionals and gym owners transform their businesses and leap into the future of training," shares Everfit CEO Jon Wang.
About NPE
NPE delivers the #1 suite of business and marketing systems, tools, and coaching to grow fit pros into 6-figure business owners. And studio/gym owners into 7-figure business leaders.
The fitness industry is littered with quick-fix sales and marketing programs that can permanently damage your reputation, brand, and business.
Unlike those who offer only "bits and pieces" of knowledge and support, the NPE Suite of Fitness Business Systems and Tools™ delivers comprehensive training and support for every aspect of growing your client base, profits, and team.
Since 2006, NPE has helped over 45,000+ fitness entrepreneurs in 96+ countries grow to the next level. We've been listed 8x on the Inc 500/5000 list of fastest growing companies, and we're a global team based in the USA, Canada, UK, and Australia.
About Everfit
Everfit is a powerful all-in-one platform built for fitness coaches and gym owners to transform businesses for the future of hybrid coaching.
The Everfit web platform and iOS/Android mobile apps allow coaches to build, deliver, and monitor client training programs–both online and in-person. With in-app communication, nutrition coaching, habit coaching, progress tracking, community forums and leaderboards, and powerful automation features that are all highly customizable for each client, coaches can provide a varied yet suitable level of coaching for each tier of clients.
Media Contact
