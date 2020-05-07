BOSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nrby, the leading provider of location intelligence platforms that revolutionize how field service, operations, and customer service teams operate today announced that they have successfully raised a significant seed round from private New England investors. The funds will be utilized to further innovation of the Nrby SaaS platform and expand into new markets at scale. The new investment round will enable Nrby to further capitalize on its position as a leader in the emerging Location Intelligence markets both in the US as well as internationally.
"This injection of capital comes at a critical time of global economic uncertainty, where more than ever before, Nrby technology will facilitate and is critical to accelerated connection, innovation, and problem-solving. The world is changing, and Nrby is poised to deliver innovations to support the emerging needs of businesses to digitize and seek new efficiencies across multiple markets," said Kurt Dobbins, Chief Executive Officer of Nrby.
An ever-expanding array of companies are recognizing the need to digitally transform their outdated data gathering processes and capture actionable location data. Nrby aims to service a number of new markets where companies that leverage its turnkey platform can realize rapid ROI and increased revenue. The platform will address critical usage scenarios including infrastructure maintenance, facility management, sales & marketing effectiveness, risk management, remote monitoring, workforce management, construction, insurance, transportation, government, and utilities.
Since launching the platform, Nrby has successfully delivered innovative solutions to customers in the Cable and Telecommunications industry. Today, these telecom innovators created over 2M data records across hundreds of thousands of location-based events in the past 12 months, realizing an ROI in mere months. Nrby aims to translate the lessons learned in Cable and Telecommunications to a variety of new markets which conduct business in the field and leverage the competitive advantages provided by capturing specific location-based data, so their teams can act and collaborate on that data in real time, formulate clear action plans, and reduce time to resolution.
According to Kurt Dobbins, now is the ideal time for Nrby to enable companies to expedite their digital transformations: "This funding was secured based on Nrby's extensive track record of innovation and proven results in support of some of the best telecommunication brands in the US, as well as on the longer-term thesis that we are in the midst of a 20-year-shift from manual, analog processes and point solutions to modern, digitized mobile technology platforms."
About Nrby:
Nrby is a location intelligence platform that is changing field service, operations, and customer service teams from being reactive to proactive, driving recurring revenue, realizing organizational efficiency, decreasing operating costs and enhancing customer satisfaction. For more information please visit: https://Nrby.com or email info@nrby.com to learn more.
