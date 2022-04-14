nRichDX and Eppendorf will present data for the Revolution Semi-Automated Workflow powered by the Eppendorf epMotion 5073 liquid handler
IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nRichDX and Eppendorf will present data from the Revolution Semi-Automated Workflow™ powered by the epMotion® 5073 instrument at the upcoming European Society for Human Genetics (ESHG) 2022 Conference in Vienna, Austria on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10:00 am – 11:30 am CET.
The nRichDX Revolution Semi-Automated Workflow was developed in collaboration with Eppendorf and introduced in January 2021. The Workflow fully automates approximately two-thirds of the Revolution cfDNA Sample Prep protocol on the Eppendorf epMotion 5073 liquid handler.
Revolution Sample Prep delivers the highest yields of cfDNA and ctDNA from a market-leading input sample volume range of 1 mL to 20 mL of plasma or urine in a single extraction.
Unlike other automated platforms, the Revolution Semi-Automated Workflow does not require sample pooling, bead recycling, and multiple sample transfers which may lower cfDNA and ctDNA yield. The Revolution Semi-Automated Workflow is ideally suited for clinical research and other cfDNA research applications and is capable of up to 24 extractions in approximately 4 hours with less than 2 minutes/sample of hands-on time.
"We're pleased to present data from our collaboration with Eppendorf demonstrating the superior cfDNA yield and high throughput of the Revolution Semi-Automated Workflow," said William Curtis, CEO of nRichDX. "Interest in cfDNA applications continues to grow, as does the interest in enriching larger samples to achieve increased test sensitivity and stage of detection. The need for a high-yield, high-throughput solution capable of enriching from a wide range of sample volumes is driving interest in our platform," he said.
"We're excited to collaborate with our partner nRichDX at this year's ESHG conference," said Dr. Tim Schommartz, Global Marketing Manager Automated Liquid Handling at Eppendorf SE. "Reliable automation of cfDNA extraction will be a growing application in the course of the next years. By combining the nRichDX Revolution system with the Eppendorf epMotion Liquid Handler we offer a fantastic solution for this application. We're looking forward to presenting this collaboration in Europe for the first time."
About nRichDX:
nRichDX® is an emerging leader in preanalytical sample prep solutions for isolation of cfDNA, ctDNA, and other rare analytes. The patented Revolution Sample Prep System™ was engineered specifically for liquid biopsy applications. It is the first and only high-yield, high-recovery, IVD-labeled sample prep platform that can process from 1 mL - 20 mL of plasma or urine sample volumes in a single extraction using the company's unique nRicher Cartridge™. Unlike other methods, Revolution sample prep doesn't require yield-lowering sample pooling, bead recycling, or sample transfer steps. nRichDX helps solve one of precision medicine's greatest problems – – inaccurate or incomplete diagnostic results for liquid biopsy-based applications due to insufficient analyte. www.nrichdx.com
About Eppendorf:
Eppendorf is a leading life science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for liquid handling, sample handling, and cell handling in laboratories worldwide. Its product range includes pipettes and automated pipetting systems, dispensers, centrifuges, mixers, spectrometers, and DNA amplification equipment as well as ultra-low temperature freezers, fermentors, bioreactors, CO2 incubators, shakers, and cell manipulation systems. Consumables such as pipette tips, test tubes, microplates, and single-use bioreactor vessels complement the range of highest-quality premium products. As digital solution, Eppendorf is developing new business models and transforming the Eppendorf portfolio to meet Industry 4.0 requirements.
