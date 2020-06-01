LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NS8, an online fraud prevention company, today announced that Tiffany O. Kleemann has been named as its first President.
Kleemann is the former CEO of Distil Networks, which was acquired by Imperva Inc in 2019. As CEO of Distil, she was responsible for leading strategy development, go-to-market execution, and advancing the product roadmap. As Senior Vice President at Imperva, she led the application security business through transition and systems integration efforts, retaining top talent and establishing new product roadmaps that united the strengths of both Imperva and Distil.
A 20-year information technology executive with experience at the White House, U.S. Military, and both large and startup technology companies, Kleemann brings a proven track record of elevating cybersecurity brands and maximizing revenue through sustainable, scalable growth strategies, lean operational processes, and remarkable business transformations.
Kleemann will leverage her extensive experience to guide NS8 through its next phase of growth, as it continues its mission to empower online retailers to minimize risk while protecting their customers and their bottom line.
"I am thrilled to be joining such a talented, customer-focused team. NS8 has built a tremendous high-growth business, expanding its global reach and operations in the US, EMEA, and APAC," said Kleemann. "I am fully committed to ensuring we continue to delight customers, drive shareholder value, gain market share, and realize untapped growth potential with strong operational best practices, product expansion, and go-to-market execution."
"Tiffany is a revered leader in cybersecurity. Her expertise perfectly aligns with our vision of delivering best-in-class risk mitigation for online businesses, large and small," said CEO Adam Rogas. "Tiffany's leadership and career success in go-to-market strategy are uniquely suited for NS8 as we evolve our strategy and explore entry into new market segments."
About NS8
NS8 is a comprehensive fraud prevention platform that combines behavioral analytics, real-time scoring, and global monitoring to help online businesses minimize risk. Its patented scoring technology provides actionable data about the type, quality, and trustworthiness of transactions, which businesses leverage to automate fraud management workflows to suit their individual needs. NS8 is headquartered in Las Vegas, with regional offices located in San Francisco, San Ramon, Miami, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Melbourne. www.ns8.com
