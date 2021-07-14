CLEVELAND, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of the company's ongoing expansion of its analytical testing services, NSL Analytical has added moisture analysis by Karl Fischer titration to the organization's ISO 17025 accreditation scope. This method measures precise water levels as low as 10 ppm in a wide range of organic and inorganic materials. Sample materials can be analyzed in liquid or solid form, using either volumetric or coulometric techniques.
Powder Moisture Analysis
NSL can also analyze samples indirectly using oven desorption/vaporization, the preferred technique for certain types of samples such as metal powders. These tests conform to the following ASTM standard test methods:
- ASTM D6304 Water in Petroleum Products, Lubricating Oils and Additives by Coulometric Karl Fischer Titration (including optional oven desorption/vaporization)
- ASTM E1064 Water in Organic Liquids by Coulometric Karl Fischer Titration
- ASTM E203 Water Using Volumetric Karl Fischer Titration
Committed to Innovation and Growth
As a recognized leader in analytical testing, NSL is committed to providing trusted technology and testing services that offer timely, repeatable results. "This technique adds to our market-leading Additive Manufacturing testing services," said Ron Wesel, CEO of NSL Analytical. "The combination of this new instrumentation and the expertise of our chemists means NSL can provide our customers with the most accurate, wide-ranging, and timely services available."
About NSL Analytical Services, Inc.
A recognized leader in analytical testing, NSL is an Independent Commercial Testing Laboratory specializing in Inorganic Elemental Chemical Analysis, Metallurgical and Microscopy Evaluations, Polymer Materials Testing and Metal Powder Evaluations. Since 1945, NSL has helped to verify the highest quality, performance, and safety standards in product materials through comprehensive testing services. Customers in the aerospace and defense, power generation, oil and gas, transportation, and medical industries trust their most critical materials testing needs to NSL Analytical. For more information, visit http://NSLAnalytical.com.
