CLEVELAND, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since launching their new webinar series in the summer of 2020, NSL Analytical Services, Inc. has been happy to see a tremendous response and outstanding participation that has surpassed their lofty expectations. So, NSL is announcing an all-new schedule of webinars throughout the summer of 2021.
NSL webinars "lead with science" and offer an in-depth look into the latest trends, technology, and best practices that make a test successful. Webinar attendees enjoy exciting presentations, conversations, and demonstrations from scientists and experts regarding testing strategies, equipment, and techniques, among other related topics. Attendees interested in their upcoming webinars can register on the NSL website. Their upcoming webinars include:
Famous Failures: 9/11 Microstructural Steel Analysis of the World Trade Center
April 22, 2021 at 2:00pm EST
In this 2nd installation of NSL's "Famous Failures" webinar series, attendees will learn about the role of heat in the failure of the steel in the World Trade Center buildings on September 11, 2001.
Famous Failures: Fatigue in Transportation
May 20, 2021 at 2:00pm EST
This webinar will present three airplane failures from NTSB and British Ministry reports that were the result of fatigue: the DeHavilland Comets in 1954, Aloha 243 in 1988, and Southwest 1380 in 2018.
Famous Failures: Hydrogen Embrittlement – Potential Failure Cause on Plated Parts
June 24, 2021 at 2:00pm EST
Attend this webinar to explore hydrogen embrittlement, what can cause it, and how it can be prevented by studying a Bell 222U Helicopter failure that occurred in Texas in 2010.
Tech Talk: Moisture Analysis in Metal Powders by Karl Fischer Titration
July 15, 2021 at 2:00pm EST
In this webinar, you will learn how Karl Fischer titration can be applied to measure moisture in powders with high precision, accuracy over a very wide range, and excellent repeatability.
About NSL Analytical Services, Inc.
A recognized leader in analytical testing, NSL is an Independent Commercial Testing Laboratory specializing in Inorganic Elemental Chemical Analysis, Metallurgical and Microscopy Evaluations, Polymer Materials Testing and Metal Powder Evaluations. Since 1945, NSL has helped to verify the highest quality, performance, and safety standards in product materials through comprehensive testing services. Customers in the aerospace and defense, power generation, oil and gas, transportation, and medical industries trust their most critical materials testing needs to NSL Analytical. For more information, visit NSLAnalytical.com
