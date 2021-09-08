CLEVELAND, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NSL Analytical Services, Inc. will exhibit at the upcoming RAPID + TCT Conference in Chicago, IL from September 13-15, 2021. RAPID + TCT is North America's largest Additive Manufacturing event where industry professionals gather to share knowledge, research, and ideas for innovation. The event will feature nearly 300 exhibitors from across the country showcasing new technologies and techniques regarding 3D printing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE, metrology, and more.
At the conference, attendees can find NSL Analytical at Booth #E7944 in McCormick Place. The NSL team will be answering questions about testing Additive Manufacturing materials along with showcasing Powder360, their complete, all-in-one package for powder characterization needs.
Within the past two years, NSL has increased their testing capabilities as part of their Powder360 initiative. This expansion has allowed them to analyze the material, particle, and bulk properties of powder materials. Powder360 validates metal printed parts and provides confidence in powder characterization through alloy and process development, powder qualification, and recycle for reuse. Stop by Booth #E7944 to learn more about this all-inclusive service from NSL or visit learn.nslanalytical.com/powder360.
About NSL Analytical
NSL Analytical is an ISO/IEC 17025 and Nadcap accredited material testing laboratory that provides accurate and repeatable results with consistent turnaround times to customers around the world. Since 1945, NSL has helped verify the highest quality, performance, and safety standards in product materials through comprehensive testing services. NSL specializes in Metal Powder Evaluations, Metallurgical and Microscopy Evaluations, Inorganic Elemental Chemical Analysis, and Polymer Materials Testing. To learn more about NSL, visit nslanalytical.com.
