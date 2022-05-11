Merge to become stronger! Fast and easy leveling!
SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NT Games (CEO Lee Jong-beom) announced that it has launched a global service for the self-developed mobile game 'Barbarian Merge'.
'Barbarian Merge' is a casual RPG that adds elements of a merge game to the raising-type neglect genre. Players will explore as a growing barbarian by defeating demons in a dizzying world where the portals of hell have opened. The main character, the Barbarian, can grow with the items obtained by defeating the devil and become stronger by obtaining new equipment.
Characters appearing in the game are implemented in retro-style and cute pixel art. With high-quality pixel art, the character's basic design and splendid skills were drawn in a variety of ways. The main features of the game include a fast character growth tempo and a unique playstyle to help the player immerse themselves in the game.
'Barbarian Merge' basically introduced the form of a merge game that combines equipment of the same shape. With the goods collected after defeating the devil, the player can produce equipment. By synthesizing equipment of the same tier, a piece of higher tier equipment can be obtained. Players can also acquire various skills and use them to become stronger and defeat demons faster.
Players can enjoy a variety of modes, such as a story mode where they can grow a barbarian. In a raid mode, players can fight large demons. In a PVP mode, players can compete with other users. There are also various mini-games, such as a board game where you can acquire additional goods or a timing action game where you can enhance your equipment.
NT Games is holding various events to celebrate the global service of games. The 'dice game', which allows you to more easily acquire the goods that can make the barbarian stronger, is provided along with the launch, and the 'Attendance event' will also be held where players log in and acquire various goods and items every day.
'Barbarian Merge' will start its service on April 19, 2022. The game can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple App Store. More detailed information can be found on the official Facebook page of 'Barbarian Merge'.

