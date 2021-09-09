DENVER, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nteraction announces the launch of its new platform transforming Sales Engagement by integrating digital content, analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Nteraction's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform works with marketing and sales professionals to help companies of all sizes engage their customers in a whole new way. With the proliferation of mobile devices globally, expectations are shifting dramatically. In this new paradigm, the quality of the experience is more important than price to most customers. Customers demand hyper-personalized communications that are timely, interesting, mobile first and intelligent.
Nteraction Inc. is changing the game, integrating multi-media digital content with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to meet changing demands of customers and re-imagine the future of Sales Engagement.
For more information scan the attached QR Code from your mobile device or click the URL below.
URL: https://nteract.me/5zcrrg4
ABOUT
Nteraction provides intelligent sales engagement software for businesses of all sizes, helping drive revenue and improve customer retention. Nteraction' SaaS platform is powerful, easy to use and offers a quick return on investment. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Nteraction has a dedicated team operating from four (4) global locations to help organizations transform how they engage with their customers. For more information visit nteraction.com.
CONTACT
David Proestos, Founder and CEO
Media Contact
David Proestos, Nteraction Inc., +1 (720) 819-6442, david.proestos@nteraction.com
SOURCE Nteraction Inc.