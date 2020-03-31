RESTON, Va., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NterOne Corporation is pleased to announce entry into the exclusive Cisco Mentored Install Network Training (MINT) program. This program is by invitation only and requires an extensive vetting process by Cisco. "We are honored Cisco has selected NterOne to participate in the MINT program," said Anthony Hamilton, CEO of NterOne. "We are perfectly aligned in the channel because we don't compete with the channel."
Deploying Cisco DNA Center calls for a new set of skills and deep technical expertise that is best learned from practice. That is why Cisco has created the MINT program initially. MINT Service Partners are carefully selected by Cisco's Global Partner Organization (GPO) ensuring that they are service-only partners that do not compete with the existing channel partner community.
NterOne spent time at the Cisco RTP facility in North Carolina going through an onsite verification process as part of the requirements for entry into the program. Every MINT Service Partner has received rigorous training from Cisco's GPO SWAT teams and has been validated by Cisco management in deploying Cisco DNA solutions.
Because MINT Service Partners offer a range of mentored install services on Cisco DNA Center, by working side-by-side with those MINT Service Partners, channel partners will learn repeatable practices that can be used in future Cisco DNA engagements.
Being a MINT Service Partner gives NterOne access to the latest software, issues, and bugs to help ensure smooth engagements. The designation also gives NterOne the ability to escalate issues directly to GPO SWAT for quick resolution.
Cisco has recently expanded MINT into other technology areas including Enterprise Networking, Data Center, and Multi-domain. NterOne has aligned with these areas as well and is fully capable of supporting Cisco and the channel across multiple technology areas. In fact, NterOne is currently engaged in numerous MINT opportunities on a global basis across these exact Cisco technology areas.
About NterOne Corporation:
For over a decade, NterOne Corporation has been helping people reinvent themselves. As a global IT training, software, consulting, and solutions provider, NterOne Corporation has a strategic focus on Virtualization, Cloud, IoT, Security, Big Data Analytics, Wireless, Collaboration, Software-defined solutions, Enterprise Networking, Service Provider, Data Center, and multi-vendor integrated Cisco infrastructure platforms. Visit www.NterOne.com to find out more.