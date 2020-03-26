RESTON, Va., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NterOne Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of a Professional Services Business Unit aligned with partners and customers in the US, Canada, Latin America, and India. This new business unit will be led by Dennis Ruff, Vice President of Services, who has over 20 years' experience working for Cisco and in the channel.
"We have been working on building a services practice for well over 3 years. Leveraging our global infrastructure and operations has given a solid foundation to scale out a completely new line of business," said Anthony Hamilton, CEO of NterOne. "It was important to figure out the right model to be non-disruptive to our current channel strategy, as well as ensuring existing customers were not affected by our expansion."
NterOne will focus on supporting Cisco and Cisco Channel partners in key strategic areas in data center, enterprise networking, security, multi-domain, collaboration, and custom software integrations. "By leveraging our global engineering team, which includes Cisco DevNet aligned resources, we are able to take on very complex engineering projects using our exclusive services blueprint methodology," said Dennis Ruff, VP of Services. "Not only can our team execute on everything from workshops to installation services, but also write very complex code to maximize investments in technology and greatly increase return on investment."
This is one of many exciting announcements for NterOne in 2020. The company continues to expand aggressively in moving from a pure training company to a true complete services organization supporting strategic vendors and the global channel partner community.
About NterOne Corporation:
For over a decade, NterOne Corporation has been helping people reinvent themselves. As a global IT training, software, consulting, and solutions provider, NterOne Corporation has a strategic focus on Virtualization, Cloud, IoT, Security, Big Data Analytics, Wireless, Collaboration, Software-defined solutions, Enterprise Networking, Service Provider, Data Center, and multi-vendor integrated Cisco infrastructure platforms. Visit www.NterOne.com to find out more.