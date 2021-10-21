MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ntiva, Inc., a leading provider of managed IT services, strategic consulting, cybersecurity services, cloud services and telecom solutions, today announced the acquisition of NetLogicDC located in Bethesda, Maryland.
NetLogicDC, founded in 2005, has a longstanding relationship with Ntiva. The two companies often assisted each other over the last decade, further supporting the cultural alignment of this and all Ntiva acquisitions. The strategic acquisition of NetLogicDC continues to expand Ntiva's presence in the Mid-Atlantic.
"We are excited to welcome the NetLogicDC team to the Ntiva family," said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. "Their leadership team along with the entire employee base are an excellent fit with the existing Ntiva culture, aligning with our CORE values (Care, Ownership, Response and Excellence) and further strengthening our deep bench of technical talent."
Under the leadership of CEO Patrick Gulbrandson, NetLogicDC has grown to include an elite crew of technology experts that specialize in the hospitality sector, amongst other generalized businesses.
"NetLogicDC has always taken a people-centric approach to our IT services and support. While technology can transform a company, it's only as successful as the humans behind the devices. Every organization is unique, so we've always taken care to offer bespoke solutions for every client," said Patrick Gulbrandson, CEO of NetLogicDC. "Our partnership with Ntiva has offered us the opportunity to help accelerate the growth of our team members, thus offering additional expertise to our clients."
This acquisition further expands Ntiva's footprint into the Washington DC metro area and increases the client base to over 1,500 organizations located across the U.S., including Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, New York, Rocky Mountains and Southern California.
About Ntiva, Inc.
Ntiva is a leading IT services company that provides businesses across the U.S. with advanced technology expertise and support, including managed IT services, strategic consulting, cybersecurity services, cloud services, and telecom solutions. Their team of world-class talent genuinely cares about the relationships they build and understands that response and precision are fundamental keys to a successful partnership. Ntiva's ultimate objective is to help clients leverage their technology investments to improve business performance.
Media Contact:
Media Contact
