MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ntiva, Inc., a leading provider of managed IT services, strategic consulting, cybersecurity services, cloud services and telecom solutions, today announced the acquisition of Navakai, located in Colorado Springs, CO.
Navakai, founded in 2001 by Shawn Morland and Davin Neubacher, has built a leading reputation for delivering world class service in the Rocky Mountain area. The Navakai team now boasts a 98% customer retention rate, based on their original premise that exceptional customer service was missing from the IT industry.
"We have been partnering with Navakai for the last few years with the expectation that they would be our platform to formally expand into our fourth region, the Rocky Mountains," said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. "We're excited to be reinforcing our CORE values with the addition of the Navakai team, and eagerly anticipate joining forces to offer best-in-class services, support and security to our mutual clients."
"Navakai is looking forward to the growth opportunities, additional resources, and expertise that Ntiva brings to the table," said Davin Neubacher, CEO of Navakai. "Our name may be changing, but our mission remains the same – building strong relationships and creating lasting partnerships while delivering high value services. We feel that culturally our companies have a lot in common and are excited about growing the region together."
This acquisition further expands Ntiva's footprint across the U.S., which currently includes Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, New York, West Virginia, South Florida and Southern California.
About Ntiva, Inc.
Ntiva is a leading IT services company that provides businesses across the U.S. with advanced technology expertise and support, including managed IT services, strategic consulting, cybersecurity services, cloud services, and telecom solutions. Their team of world-class talent genuinely cares about the relationships they build and understands that response and precision are fundamental keys to a successful partnership. Ntiva's ultimate objective is to help clients leverage their technology investments to improve business performance.
