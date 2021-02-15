MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ntiva, Inc., a leading provider of managed IT services, IT consulting, cybersecurity services, cloud hosting and telecom solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit for their Client Support Operations.
Conducted by Meerholz & Associates PLLC, the audit confirms that Ntiva's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality set forth by the AICPA (American Institute of CPAs).
As more companies outsource their security operations, there is an increasing requirement for trust and transparency by the managed security and cloud providers who are entrusted with managing their client's security positions. This independent validation of security controls is especially crucial for clients in highly regulated industries.
"We view this certification as part of our deep commitment to the ongoing focus on the evolution of our services. Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification provides assurance and validation for Ntiva's clients that the infrastructure and data we have been entrusted to maintain and steward is done so with proven best practice controls," said Brian Brammeier, CISO of Ntiva. "This certification represents a large and important investment that Ntiva has made in the third-party assurance of our practices for our clients, and is foundational to our commitment of achieving and maintaining a world-class security posture."
The SOC 2 provides assurance that Ntiva's internal controls have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security principles set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality.
About Ntiva
Ntiva is a leading IT services company that provides businesses across the U.S. with advanced technology expertise and support, including managed IT services, strategic consulting, cloud services, cyber-security and telecom solutions. Their team of world-class talent genuinely cares about the relationships they build and understands that response and precision are fundamental keys to a successful partnership. Ntiva's ultimate objective is to help clients leverage their technology investments to improve business performance.
Media Contact:
Holly Dowden holly.dowden@ntiva.com
VP of Marketing, Ntiva, Inc. 703 891 0131
Media Contact
Holly Dowden, Ntiva, Inc., +1 (703) 891-0131 Ext: 289, Holly.Dowden@Ntiva.com
Holly Dowden, Ntiva, 7038910131 289, holly.dowden@ntiva.com
SOURCE Ntiva, Inc.