NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT Ltd., a world-leading global technology services provider, today announced Simon Walsh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its Americas business. Walsh will report to NTT Ltd. Global CEO, Jason Goodall.
Based in New York City, Walsh is responsible for managing the end-to-end go-to-market, sales, delivery, operations and profitability for the region. NTT Ltd. in the Americas is comprised of 5,000 team members in six countries across North and South America with combined revenues of over $3 billion.
Goodall commented, "With the Americas being the world's largest technology market, we required a transformational leader to grow NTT in the region. Simon has deep industry expertise and extensive leadership experience across multiple markets and geographies. These factors, combined with his outstanding global reputation for navigating cutting-edge technology businesses through periods of change and transformation, make Simon an exceptional addition to our world-class global leadership team."
Goodall continued, "Simon will work closely with other NTT operating companies in the Americas region including NTT DATA and NTT Research to ensure clients receive the entirety of the NTT value proposition."
Walsh joins NTT at a time when organizations need to accelerate their technological transformation. The launch of NTT Ltd. last year, which combined 31 NTT family companies, brought an integrated set of service platform capabilities to market designed to help clients solve their business challenges faster and more efficiently.
Prior to joining NTT, Walsh served as CEO for North America at Atos. He has held numerous leadership positions, including Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Virtustream, Dell Technologies' global cloud business, where he led its global expansion, and Senior Vice President and COO for EMC across Europe, Middle East and Africa.
"NTT is at the forefront of innovation, offering an unparalleled range of skills, capabilities and IP across key technologies to enable digital transformation," Walsh said. "Clients are in search of key partners to help achieve digital business transformation, and with the depth and global credentials of NTT, we are an obvious choice to help accelerate this type of technological advancement. I'm excited to serve our clients, partners and colleagues to achieve change for the good of our business and society."
NTT Ltd. was launched in July 2019, bringing together over 40,000 people from 31 companies and brands including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security into one company. It partners with over 10,000 clients globally, across sectors such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, energy & utilities, manufacturing, automotive and technology, among others.
As well as being able to offer more in-depth industry solutions to clients, NTT Ltd. benefits from the NTT innovation center in Japan, while being able to make full use of its global partnership network.
