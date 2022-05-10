"Working with the winners of an SAP Pinnacle Award means working with top SAP partners. And we are one of them. That makes us very proud," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "We are a leading SAP partner for the midmarket. This year's awards once again impressively underline this. We use leading technologies from SAP and our own solutions to optimize our customers' business success. This remains our claim and is our promise of quality." / Photo Juergen Rehrmann (PRNewsfoto/NTT DATA Business Solutions AG)