"Enterprises adopting SAP S/4HANA are evolving beyond standard lift-and-shift implementations and process reimagination. They're looking for high-level support to help them better orchestrate their enterprise application landscapes," said Norbert Rotter, Co-head of SAP Global Market Focus Team, NTT DATA. "Being named a Leader by Everest Group in the S/4HANA Services category showcases how NTT DATA is delivering what clients need. We've developed superior abilities to advise on platform strategy. (PRNewsfoto/NTT DATA Business Solutions)