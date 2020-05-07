BURLINGTON, Mass., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Q2 2020 Performance Summary
- GAAP revenue of $369.3 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share of $(0.05).
- Non-GAAP revenue of $369.5 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.21.
"Despite COVID-19, we had another excellent quarter, with revenue and EPS exceeding the high end of our guidance," said Mark Benjamin, Chief Executive Officer at Nuance. "We achieved 11% year-over-year organic revenue growth, with strength from both our Healthcare and Enterprise segments. Enterprise reported 19% annual revenue growth, the highest in 10 years, driven by our Intelligent Engagement solutions. Healthcare revenue grew 10% year-over-year, driven by strong growth in Dragon Medical cloud and increased demand from our newer cloud-based solutions, PowerScribe One and CDE One.
In line with our capital allocation focus, we repurchased 3.8 million shares of common stock and paid down $170 million of debt during the quarter. This occurred before these programs were put on hold in March when the COVID-19 pandemic escalated. We ended the quarter with a strong cash position and remain confident in the resiliency of our highly recurring business model.
Given our compelling financial and operating position, we fully expect to weather the disruption of this pandemic. However, we also expect a near-term impact on our business, particularly within Healthcare, given the significant reduction in elective procedures and the reprioritization of initiatives by hospitals to focus on COVID-19. As such, we have revised our full-year guidance.
Despite the uncertain near-term operating environment, I believe the markets we serve will expand post COVID-19 as our customers appreciate the critical need for AI-based solutions, remote access capabilities for healthcare workers, and increased demand for telehealth, and security and fraud protection solutions. We remain an incredibly resilient company, and I am confident that we will emerge from this pandemic stronger."
Q2 2020 results for continuing operations include:
- Revenue of $369.3 million, compared to $336.6 million in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP revenue of $369.5 million, compared to $336.9 million in the same period last year.
- Organic revenue growth of 11% compared to the same period last year.
- GAAP EPS of $(0.05), compared to $(0.10) in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.11 in the same period last year.
- GAAP net loss of $13.5 million, compared to a net loss of $28.4 million in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP net income of $59.7 million, compared to $30.8 million in the same period last year.
- GAAP operating margin of 6.8%, compared to (0.5)% in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP operating margin of 22.7%, compared to 17.0% in the same period last year.
- Operating cash flows from continuing operations was $87.9 million, compared to $79.5 million in the same period last year.
Capital Allocation
In the second quarter of 2020, we repurchased approximately 3.8 million shares of common stock at an average price of $20.40 per share for total consideration of $76.8 million. From the beginning of the fiscal year through March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased a total of 9.5 million shares of its common stock, at an average price of $17.89 per share, for aggregate consideration of $169.2 million. As of March 31, 2020, there was $261.2 million available under our existing authorization for share repurchases.
During the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, we also repurchased $87.3 million of 2025 convertible debentures, $36.5 million 2035 convertible debentures, and redeemed the remaining $46.6 million of the 2031 convertible debentures. In addition, in an effort to protect our financial strength as the COVID-19 pandemic escalated, we drew $230 million from our revolving credit facility. This brought our total cash and marketable securities balance to approximately $526 million at quarter end.
Discussion of non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that providing non-GAAP ("Generally Accepted Accounting Principles") information to investors, in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view the financial results in the way management views the operating results. We further believe that providing this information allows investors not only to better understand our financial performance, but more importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. The non-GAAP information included in this press release should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning for future periods. Our annual financial plan is prepared both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and the non-GAAP annual financial plan is approved by our board of directors. Continuous budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a consistent non-GAAP basis (in addition to GAAP) and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the non-GAAP annual financial plan. The board of directors and management utilize these non-GAAP measures and results (in addition to the GAAP results) to determine our allocation of resources. In addition, and as a consequence of the importance of these measures in managing the business, we use non-GAAP measures and results in the evaluation process to establish management's compensation. For example, our annual bonus program payments are based upon the achievement of consolidated non-GAAP revenue and consolidated non-GAAP earnings per share financial targets. We consider the use of non-GAAP revenue helpful in understanding the performance of our business, as it excludes the purchase accounting impact on acquired deferred revenue and other acquisition-related adjustments to revenue. We also consider the use of non-GAAP earnings per share helpful in assessing the organic performance of the continuing operations of our business. By organic performance we mean performance as if we had owned an acquired business in the same period a year ago. By constant currency organic performance, we mean performance excluding the effect of current foreign currency rate fluctuations. By continuing operations, we mean the ongoing results of the business excluding certain unplanned costs. While our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance their understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, our management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial statements.
Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial statements, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. In assessing the overall health of the business during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, our management has either included or excluded items in seven general categories, each of which is described below.
Acquisition-related revenue and cost of revenue.
We provide supplementary non-GAAP financial measures of revenue that include revenue that we would have recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisition transactions. Non-GAAP revenue also includes revenue that we would have recognized had we not acquired intellectual property and other assets from the same customer. Because GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. These non-GAAP adjustments are intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. We include non-GAAP revenue and cost of revenue to allow for more complete comparisons to the financial results of historical operations, forward-looking guidance and the financial results of peer companies. We believe these adjustments are useful to management and investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of the business because, although we cannot be certain that customers will renew their contracts, we have historically experienced high renewal rates on maintenance and support agreements and other customer contracts. Additionally, although acquisition-related revenue adjustments are non-recurring with respect to past acquisitions, we generally will incur these adjustments in connection with any future acquisitions.
Acquisition-related costs, net.
In recent years, we have completed a number of acquisitions, which result in operating expenses, that would not otherwise have been incurred. We provide supplementary non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain transition, integration and other acquisition-related expense items resulting from acquisitions, to allow more accurate comparisons of the financial results to historical operations, forward looking guidance and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies. We consider these types of costs and adjustments, to a great extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside of our control. Furthermore, we do not consider these acquisition-related costs and adjustments to be related to the organic continuing operations of the acquired businesses and are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. In addition, the size, complexity and/or volume of past acquisitions, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition related costs, may not be indicative of the size, complexity and/or volume of future acquisitions. By excluding acquisition-related costs and adjustments from our non-GAAP measures, management is better able to evaluate our ability to utilize our existing assets and estimate the long-term value that acquired assets will generate for us. We believe that providing a supplemental non-GAAP measure, which excludes these items allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with, and without, such expenses.
These acquisition-related costs fall into the following categories: (i) transition and integration costs; (ii) professional service fees and expenses; and (iii) acquisition-related adjustments. Although these expenses are not recurring with respect to past acquisitions, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions. These categories are further discussed as follows:
(i)
Transition and integration costs. Transition and integration costs include retention payments, transitional employee costs, and earn-out payments treated as compensation expense, as well as the costs of integration-related activities, including services provided by third parties.
(ii)
Professional service fees and expenses. Professional service fees and expenses include financial advisory, legal, accounting and other outside services incurred in connection with acquisition activities, and disputes and regulatory matters related to acquired entities.
(iii)
Acquisition-related adjustments. Acquisition-related adjustments include adjustments to acquisition-related items that are required to be marked to fair value each reporting period, such as contingent consideration, and other items related to acquisitions for which the measurement period has ended, such as gains or losses on settlements of pre-acquisition contingencies.
Amortization of acquired intangible assets.
We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from non-GAAP expense and income measures. These amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Providing a supplemental measure which excludes these charges allows management and investors to evaluate results "as-if" the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired and, therefore, provides a supplemental measure of performance in which our acquired intellectual property is treated in a comparable manner to our internally developed intellectual property. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.
Non-cash expenses.
We provide non-GAAP information relative to the following non-cash expenses: (i) stock-based compensation; and (ii) non-cash interest. These items are further discussed as follows:
(i)
Stock-based compensation. Because of varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types, we believe that excluding stock-based compensation allows for more accurate comparisons of operating results to peer companies, as well as to times in our history when stock-based compensation was more or less significant as a portion of overall compensation than in the current period. We evaluate performance both with and without these measures because compensation expense related to stock-based compensation is typically non-cash and the options and restricted awards granted are influenced by the Company's stock price and other factors such as volatility that are beyond our control. The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. As such, we do not include such charges in operating plans. Stock-based compensation will continue in future periods.
(ii)
Non-cash interest. We exclude non-cash interest because we believe that excluding this expense provides senior management, as well as other users of the financial statements, with a valuable perspective on the cash-based performance and health of the business, including the current near-term projected liquidity. Non-cash interest expense will continue in future periods.
Other expenses.
We exclude certain other expenses that result from unplanned events outside the ordinary course of continuing operations, in order to measure operating performance and current and future liquidity both with and without these expenses. By providing this information, we believe management and the users of the financial statements are better able to understand the financial results of what we consider to be our organic, continuing operations. Included in these expenses are items such as restructuring charges, asset impairments and other charges (credits), net, and losses from extinguishing our convertible debt. Other items such as consulting and professional services fees related to assessing strategic alternatives and our transformation programs, implementation of the new revenue recognition standard (ASC 606), and expenses associated with the malware incident and remediation thereof are also excluded.
Non-GAAP income tax provision.
Our non-GAAP income tax provision is determined based on our non-GAAP pre-tax income. The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment, if applicable, is computed based on the statutory tax rate of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates. Additionally, as our non-GAAP profitability is higher based on the non-GAAP adjustments, we adjust the GAAP tax provision to remove valuation allowances and related effects based on the higher level of reported non-GAAP profitability. We also exclude from our non-GAAP tax provision certain discrete tax items as they occur.
Financial Tables Follow
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Hosting and professional services
$235,514
$217,527
$465,991
$445,244
Product and licensing
69,599
58,226
194,779
174,115
Maintenance and support
64,224
60,831
126,800
136,900
Total revenues
369,337
336,584
787,570
756,259
Cost of revenues:
Hosting and professional services
133,196
134,294
268,986
270,892
Product and licensing
9,316
9,373
43,494
41,778
Maintenance and support
7,965
8,911
15,759
16,672
Amortization of intangible assets
6,616
6,681
13,243
14,037
Total cost of revenues
157,093
159,259
341,482
343,379
Gross profit
212,244
177,325
446,088
412,880
Operating expenses:
Research and development
57,909
45,758
114,462
92,624
Sales and marketing
71,024
67,683
137,496
135,053
General and administrative
38,376
39,857
76,690
83,323
Amortization of intangible assets
11,821
13,824
24,370
27,666
Acquisition-related costs, net
1,680
2,051
2,847
4,652
Restructuring and other charges, net
6,329
9,858
13,012
24,499
Total operating expenses
187,139
179,031
368,877
367,817
Income (loss) from operations
25,105
(1,706)
77,211
45,063
Other expenses, net
(23,805)
(27,282)
(57,474)
(58,170)
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,300
(28,988)
19,737
(13,107)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
14,810
(591)
(21,630)
1,409
Net (loss) income from continuing operations
(13,510)
(28,397)
41,367
(14,516)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
105,729
(6,192)
110,938
Net (loss) income
$ (13,510)
$ 77,332
$ 35,175
$ 96,422
Net (loss) income per common share - basic:
Continuing operations
$ (0.05)
$ (0.10)
$ 0.15
$ (0.05)
Discontinued operations
-
0.37
(0.03)
0.39
Total net (loss) income per basic common share
$ (0.05)
$ 0.27
$ 0.12
$ 0.34
Net (loss) income per common share - diluted:
Continuing operations
$ (0.05)
$ (0.10)
$ 0.14
$ (0.05)
Discontinued operations
-
0.37
(0.02)
0.39
Total net (loss) income per diluted common share
$ (0.05)
$ 0.27
$ 0.12
$ 0.34
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
282,576
285,866
283,366
286,849
Diluted
282,576
285,866
288,214
286,849
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
March 31, 2020
September 30, 2019
ASSETS
Unaudited
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 397,907
$ 560,961
Marketable securities
123,373
186,555
Accounts receivable, net
222,474
240,673
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
148,494
175,166
Current assets of discontinued operations
-
91,858
Total current assets
892,248
1,255,213
Marketable securities
4,897
17,287
Land, building and equipment, net
127,721
121,203
Goodwill
2,125,053
2,127,896
Intangible assets, net
253,414
291,371
Right-of-use assets
110,838
-
Other assets
242,579
316,215
Long-term assets of discontinued operations
-
1,236,608
Total assets
$ 3,756,750
$ 5,365,793
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 230,000
$ 1,142,870
Contingent and deferred acquisition payments
14,676
17,470
Accounts payable
75,638
90,826
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
187,401
249,570
Deferred revenue
259,639
214,223
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
-
130,117
Total current liabilities
767,354
1,845,076
Long-term debt
1,512,859
793,536
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
113,705
133,783
Deferred tax liability
63,942
54,216
Operating lease liabilities
108,420
-
Other liabilities
74,753
79,378
Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations
-
286,654
Total liabilities
2,641,033
3,192,643
Stockholders' equity
1,115,717
2,173,150
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,756,750
$ 5,365,793
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income from continuing operations
$ (13,510)
$ (28,397)
$ 41,367
$ (14,516)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
8,967
12,689
19,150
26,368
Amortization
18,437
20,505
37,613
41,703
Stock-based compensation
33,662
24,798
64,895
54,295
Non-cash interest expense
12,574
12,388
25,318
24,686
Deferred tax provision (benefit)
1,033
(9,553)
(39,255)
(11,642)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
3,656
910
18,656
910
Other
2,325
493
1,576
805
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
39,176
35,027
19,934
19,773
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(23,760)
11,228
6,358
(14,698)
Accounts payable
(4,873)
(9,919)
(6,219)
2,584
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
10,055
12,236
(61,686)
(7,081)
Deferred revenue
136
(2,930)
27,031
28,951
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
87,878
79,475
154,738
152,138
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations
-
24,190
(13,307)
51,418
Net cash provided by operating activities
87,878
103,665
141,431
203,556
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(16,983)
(11,214)
(31,187)
(23,434)
Proceeds from disposition of businesses, net of transaction fees
-
404,045
-
404,045
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
(62,181)
(71,663)
(148,880)
(119,165)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
142,399
71,983
224,987
117,661
Other
60
(1,106)
1,332
(2,553)
Net cash provided by investing activities
63,295
392,045
46,252
376,554
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment and redemption of debt
(200,142)
(300,000)
(513,642)
(300,000)
Net distribution from Cerence upon the spin-off
-
-
139,090
-
Payments for repurchase of common stock
(76,774)
(16,165)
(169,218)
(91,321)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee stock plans
7,204
8,643
7,204
8,643
Proceeds from the revolving credit facility
230,000
-
230,000
-
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(6,530)
(6,540)
(36,488)
(38,191)
Other financing activities
(2,109)
(514)
(2,834)
(1,210)
Net cash used in financing activities
(48,351)
(314,576)
(345,888)
(422,079)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(6,373)
391
(4,849)
782
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
96,449
181,525
(163,054)
158,813
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
301,458
293,251
560,961
315,963
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$397,907
$474,776
$397,907
$474,776
Supplemental Financial Information - GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP revenues
$369,337
$336,584
$787,570
$756,259
Acquisition-related revenue adjustments: hosting and professional services
212
128
301
269
Acquisition-related revenue adjustments: product and licensing
-
120
-
167
Acquisition-related revenue adjustments: maintenance and support
-
91
-
256
Non-GAAP revenues
$369,549
$336,923
$787,871
$756,951
GAAP cost of revenues
$157,093
$159,259
$341,482
$343,379
Cost of revenues from amortization of intangible assets
(6,616)
(6,681)
(13,243)
(14,037)
Cost of revenues adjustments: hosting and professional services (1)
(6,504)
(4,731)
(12,045)
(11,688)
Cost of revenues adjustments: product and licensing (1)
(130)
(132)
(259)
(396)
Cost of revenues adjustments: maintenance and support (1)
(453)
(381)
(846)
(147)
Cost of revenues adjustments: Other
66
(10)
-
(446)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$143,456
$147,324
$315,089
$316,665
GAAP gross profit
$212,244
$177,325
$446,088
$412,880
Gross profit adjustments
13,849
12,274
26,694
27,406
Non-GAAP gross profit
$226,093
$189,599
$472,782
$440,286
GAAP income (loss) from operations
$ 25,105
$ (1,706)
$ 77,211
$ 45,063
Gross profit adjustments
13,849
12,274
26,694
27,406
Research and development (1)
8,682
4,530
17,386
9,906
Sales and marketing (1)
7,991
6,616
15,019
14,868
General and administrative (1)
9,902
8,408
19,340
17,290
Acquisition-related costs, net
1,680
2,051
2,847
4,652
Amortization of intangible assets
11,821
13,824
24,370
27,666
Restructuring and other charges, net
6,329
9,858
13,012
24,499
Other
(1,410)
1,402
(1,218)
5,680
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 83,949
$ 57,257
$194,661
$177,030
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes
$ 1,300
$ (28,988)
$ 19,737
$ (13,107)
Gross profit adjustments
13,849
12,274
26,694
27,406
Research and development (1)
8,682
4,530
17,386
9,906
Sales and marketing (1)
7,991
6,616
15,019
14,868
General and administrative (1)
9,902
8,408
19,340
17,290
Acquisition-related costs, net
1,680
2,051
2,847
4,652
Amortization of intangible assets
11,821
13,824
24,370
27,666
Restructuring and other charges, net
6,329
9,858
13,012
24,499
Non-cash interest expense
12,574
12,388
25,318
24,686
Loss on extinguishment of debt
3,656
910
18,656
910
Other
(1,405)
1,683
(1,709)
6,379
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
$ 76,379
$ 43,554
$180,670
$145,155
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Supplemental Financial Information - GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes
$ 14,810
$ (591)
$ (21,630)
$ 1,409
Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments
10,147
28,556
30,819
54,376
Removal of valuation allowance and other items
(999)
(15,245)
40,503
(21,228)
Removal of discrete items
(7,253)
-
(7,253)
1,253
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$ 16,705
$ 12,720
$ 42,439
$ 35,810
GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations
$(13,510)
$(28,397)
$ 41,367
$ (14,516)
Acquisition-related adjustment - revenues (2)
212
339
301
692
Acquisition-related costs, net
1,680
2,051
2,847
4,652
Cost of revenue from amortization of intangible assets
6,616
6,681
13,243
14,037
Amortization of intangible assets
11,821
13,824
24,370
27,666
Restructuring and other charges, net
6,329
9,858
13,012
24,499
Stock-based compensation (1)
33,662
24,798
64,895
54,295
Non-cash interest expense
12,574
12,388
25,318
24,686
Loss on extinguishment of debt
3,656
910
18,656
910
Adjustment to income tax expense
(1,895)
(13,311)
(64,069)
(34,401)
Other
(1,471)
1,693
(1,709)
6,825
Non-GAAP net income
$ 59,674
$ 30,834
$138,231
$109,345
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$ 0.21
$ 0.11
$ 0.48
$ 0.38
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
286,949
287,866
288,214
289,012
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Supplemental Financial Information - GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
(in thousands)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(1) Stock-based compensation
Cost of hosting and professional services
$ 6,504
$ 4,731
$12,045
$11,688
Cost of product and licensing
130
132
259
396
Cost of maintenance and support
453
381
846
147
Research and development
8,682
4,530
17,386
9,906
Sales and marketing
7,991
6,616
15,019
14,868
General and administrative
9,902
8,408
19,340
17,290
Total
$ 33,662
$24,798
$64,895
$54,295
(2) Acquisition-related revenue
Acquisition-related revenue adjustments
$ 212
$ 339
$ 301
$ 692
Total
$ 212
$ 339
$ 301
$ 692