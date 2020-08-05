BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Q3 2020 Performance Summary
- GAAP revenue of $338.4 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.06.
- Non-GAAP revenue of $338.4 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.18.
"We are very pleased with our performance this quarter, as we delivered revenue and EPS above the high end of our guidance range," said Mark Benjamin, Chief Executive Officer at Nuance. "Despite COVID-19 related headwinds, we continued to advance our strategic initiatives and execute on our financial and operational targets. Our ongoing shift to the cloud was bolstered by strong performance in Dragon Medical Cloud, which grew 34% year-over-year, as well as solid demand for our newer cloud-based healthcare offerings, such as PowerScribe One and CDE One. Overall, Healthcare organic revenue declined 13% year-over-year, as the COVID-19 related impact on our non-strategic HIM transcription and EHR implementation services businesses more than offset strength in Dragon Medical Cloud. Within our Enterprise segment, revenues declined 5% year-over-year due to timing of licensing and professional service projects, as well as an impact from COVID-19. Together, our strong performance from our strategic business lines and softer than anticipated COVID impacts during the quarter enable us to raise our FY 2020 guidance for revenue and Healthcare ARR."
Mr. Benjamin concluded, "We continue to focus on prudent capital allocation, fully repaying our $230 million of revolver borrowings during the quarter. We remain confident in our overall liquidity position and strength of our balance sheet."
Q3 2020 Performance Summary
Q3 2020 results for continuing operations include:
- Revenue of $338.4 million, compared to $377.4 million in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP revenue of $338.4 million, compared to $378.1 million in the same period last year.
- GAAP operating income of $22.4 million, compared to $31.3 million in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP operating income of $78.4 million, compared to $91.8 million in the same period last year.
- GAAP operating margin of 6.6%, compared to 8.3% in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP operating margin of 23.2%, compared to 24.3% in the same period last year.
- GAAP net income of $16.7 million, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP net income of $51.0 million, compared to $57.2 million in the same period last year.
- GAAP EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.00 in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.20 in the same period last year.
- Operating cash flows from continuing operations was $32.3 million, compared to $73.2 million in the same period last year.
Capital Allocation
During the quarter, we fully repaid the $230 million that was borrowed under our revolving credit facility in March 2020. Additionally, on July 31, we executed a 12-month extension of our credit facility, which now has an updated maturity date of April 2022. We remain confident in the strength of our balance sheet and our solid liquidity position, ending the quarter with a cash and marketable securities balance of $313 million. We did not repurchase any of our common shares during the quarter.
For a complete discussion of Nuance's results and business outlook, including our updated guidance, please see the Company's Prepared Remarks document available at http://www.nuance.com/earnings-results/.
Please refer to the "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations," included elsewhere in this release, for more information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.
Conference Call and Prepared Remarks
Nuance will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To participate, please access the live webcast at http://investors.nuance.com, or by dialing 1-888-317-6003 (US and Canada) or 1-412-317-6061 (international) and referencing code 3763097.
Nuance will provide a copy of Prepared Remarks in combination with its press release. These remarks are offered to provide shareholders and analysts additional detail for analyzing the results. The remarks are available at http://investors.nuance.com/ and will not be read on the call.
About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.
Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.
Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this document regarding future performance and our management's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends" or "estimates" or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward- looking statements, including but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of competition, including pricing pressure, and changing business models in the markets and industries in which we operate; fluctuations in demand for our existing and future products; changes to economic, political, and regulatory conditions in the United States and internationally; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to control and successfully manage our expenses and cash position; cybersecurity and data privacy incidents or breaches, and related remediation and investigation; our ability to comply with applicable domestic and international laws and policies; fluctuating currency rates; possible quality issues in our products and technologies; our ability to realize anticipated synergies from acquired businesses, to cut stranded costs related to divested businesses, and to capture the expected value from strategic transactions; and the other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.
Discussion of non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that providing non-GAAP ("Generally Accepted Accounting Principles") information to investors, in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view the financial results in the way management views the operating results. We further believe that providing this information allows investors not only to better understand our financial performance, but more importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. The non-GAAP information included in this press release should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning for future periods. Our annual financial plan is prepared both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and the non-GAAP annual financial plan is approved by our board of directors. Continuous budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a consistent non-GAAP basis (in addition to GAAP) and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the non-GAAP annual financial plan. The board of directors and management utilize these non-GAAP measures and results (in addition to the GAAP results) to determine our allocation of resources. In addition, and as a consequence of the importance of these measures in managing the business, we use non-GAAP measures and results in the evaluation process to establish management's compensation. For example, our annual bonus program payments are based upon the achievement of consolidated non-GAAP revenue and consolidated non-GAAP earnings per share financial targets. We consider the use of non-GAAP revenue helpful in understanding the performance of our business, as it excludes the purchase accounting impact on acquired deferred revenue and other acquisition-related adjustments to revenue. We also consider the use of non-GAAP earnings per share helpful in assessing the organic performance of the continuing operations of our business. By organic performance we mean performance as if we had owned an acquired business in the same period a year ago. By constant currency organic performance, we mean performance excluding the effect of current foreign currency rate fluctuations. By continuing operations, we mean the ongoing results of the business excluding certain unplanned costs. While our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance their understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, our management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial statements.
Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial statements, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. In assessing the overall health of the business during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, our management has either included or excluded items in seven general categories, each of which is described below.
Acquisition-related revenue and cost of revenue.
We provide supplementary non-GAAP financial measures of revenue that include revenue that we would have recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisition transactions. Non-GAAP revenue also includes revenue that we would have recognized had we not acquired intellectual property and other assets from the same customer. Because GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. These non-GAAP adjustments are intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. We include non-GAAP revenue and cost of revenue to allow for more complete comparisons to the financial results of historical operations, forward-looking guidance and the financial results of peer companies. We believe these adjustments are useful to management and investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of the business because, although we cannot be certain that customers will renew their contracts, we have historically experienced high renewal rates on maintenance and support agreements and other customer contracts. Additionally, although acquisition-related revenue adjustments are non-recurring with respect to past acquisitions, we generally will incur these adjustments in connection with any future acquisitions.
Restructuring and other costs, net.
Restructuring and other charges, net include restructuring expenses as well as other charges that are unusual in nature, are the result of unplanned events, and arise outside the ordinary course of our business. Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance costs, charges for the closure of excess facilities and other contract termination costs. Other charges include litigation contingency reserves, costs related to the transition agreement of our former CEO, asset impairment charges, expenses associated with the malware incident that occurred in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 (the "2017 Malware Incident") and gains or losses on the sale or disposition of certain non-strategic assets or product lines.
Acquisition-related costs, net.
In recent years, we have completed a number of acquisitions, which result in operating expenses, that would not otherwise have been incurred. We provide supplementary non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain transition, integration and other acquisition-related expense items resulting from acquisitions, to allow more accurate comparisons of the financial results to historical operations, forward looking guidance and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies. We consider these types of costs and adjustments, to a great extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside of our control. Furthermore, we do not consider these acquisition-related costs and adjustments to be related to the organic continuing operations of the acquired businesses and are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. In addition, the size, complexity and/or volume of past acquisitions, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition related costs, may not be indicative of the size, complexity and/or volume of future acquisitions. By excluding acquisition-related costs and adjustments from our non-GAAP measures, management is better able to evaluate our ability to utilize our existing assets and estimate the long-term value that acquired assets will generate for us. We believe that providing a supplemental non-GAAP measure, which excludes these items allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with, and without, such expenses.
These acquisition-related costs fall into the following categories: (i) transition and integration costs; (ii) professional service fees and expenses; and (iii) acquisition-related adjustments. Although these expenses are not recurring with respect to past acquisitions, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions. These categories are further discussed as follows:
(i) Transition and integration costs. Transition and integration costs include retention payments, transitional employee costs, and earn-out payments treated as compensation expense, as well as the costs of integration-related activities, including services provided by third parties.
(ii) Professional service fees and expenses. Professional service fees and expenses include financial advisory, legal, accounting and other outside services incurred in connection with acquisition activities, and disputes and regulatory matters related to acquired entities.
(iii) Acquisition-related adjustments. Acquisition-related adjustments include adjustments to acquisition-related items that are required to be marked to fair value each reporting period, such as contingent consideration, and other items related to acquisitions for which the measurement period has ended, such as gains or losses on settlements of pre-acquisition contingencies.
Amortization of acquired intangible assets.
We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from non-GAAP expense and income measures. These amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Providing a supplemental measure which excludes these charges allows management and investors to evaluate results "as-if" the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired and, therefore, provides a supplemental measure of performance in which our acquired intellectual property is treated in a comparable manner to our internally developed intellectual property. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.
Non-cash expenses.
We provide non-GAAP information relative to the following non-cash expenses: (i) stock-based compensation; and (ii) non-cash interest. These items are further discussed as follows:
(i) Stock-based compensation. Because of varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types, we believe that excluding stock-based compensation allows for more accurate comparisons of operating results to peer companies, as well as to times in our history when stock-based compensation was more or less significant as a portion of overall compensation than in the current period. We evaluate performance both with and without these measures because compensation expense related to stock-based compensation is typically non-cash and the options and restricted awards granted are influenced by the Company's stock price and other factors such as volatility that are beyond our control. The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. As such, we do not include such charges in operating plans. Stock-based compensation will continue in future periods.
(ii) Non-cash interest. We exclude non-cash interest because we believe that excluding this expense provides senior management, as well as other users of the financial statements, with a valuable perspective on the cash-based performance and health of the business, including the current near-term projected liquidity. Non-cash interest expense will continue in future periods.
Other expenses.
We exclude certain other expenses that result from unplanned events outside the ordinary course of continuing operations, in order to measure operating performance and current and future liquidity both with and without these expenses. By providing this information, we believe management and the users of the financial statements are better able to understand the financial results of what we consider to be our organic, continuing operations. Included in these expenses are items such as restructuring charges, asset impairments and other charges (credits), net, and losses from extinguishing our convertible debt. Other items such as consulting and professional services fees related to assessing strategic alternatives and our transformation programs, implementation of the new revenue recognition standard (ASC 606), and expenses associated with the malware incident and remediation thereof are also excluded.
Non-GAAP Operating Income
Our non-GAAP operating income includes acquisition-related revenue adjustments but excludes non-GAAP expenses such as stock compensation, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and other costs, net, acquisition-related costs, net, and certain other expenses that result from unplanned events outside the ordinary course of continuing operations.
Non-GAAP income tax provision.
Our non-GAAP income tax provision is determined based on our non-GAAP pre-tax income. The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment, if applicable, is computed based on the statutory tax rate of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates. Additionally, as our non-GAAP profitability is higher based on the non-GAAP adjustments, we adjust the GAAP tax provision to remove valuation allowances and related effects based on the higher level of reported non-GAAP profitability. We also exclude from our non-GAAP tax provision certain discrete tax items as they occur.
Contact Information
For Investors
Michael Maguire
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Tel: 781-565-4855
Email: michael.maguire@nuance.com
For Press
Nancy Scott
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Tel: 781-565-4130
Email: nancy.scott@nuance.com
Financial Tables Follow
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Hosting and professional services
$ 225,304
$ 232,860
$ 691,295
$ 678,104
Product and licensing
48,722
78,184
243,501
252,299
Maintenance and support
64,372
66,393
191,172
203,293
Total revenues
338,398
377,437
1,125,968
1,133,696
Cost of revenues:
Hosting and professional services
119,797
138,367
388,783
409,259
Product and licensing
10,672
18,693
54,166
60,471
Maintenance and support
7,278
8,141
23,037
24,813
Amortization of intangible assets
6,435
6,569
19,678
20,606
Total cost of revenues
144,182
171,770
485,664
515,149
Gross profit
194,216
205,667
640,304
618,547
Operating expenses:
Research and development
55,237
47,074
169,699
139,698
Sales and marketing
64,351
65,331
201,847
200,384
General and administrative
37,665
45,834
114,355
129,157
Amortization of intangible assets
11,845
13,364
36,215
41,030
Acquisition-related costs, net
758
788
3,605
5,440
Restructuring and other charges, net
1,920
1,947
14,932
26,446
Total operating expenses
171,776
174,338
540,653
542,155
Income from operations
22,440
31,329
99,651
76,392
Other expenses, net
(22,438)
(21,296)
(79,912)
(79,466)
Income (loss) before income taxes
2
10,033
19,739
(3,074)
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(16,660)
10,720
(31,794)
12,129
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
16,662
(687)
51,533
(15,203)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
9,946
(6,192)
120,884
Net income
16,662
9,259
45,341
105,681
Net income (loss) per common share - basic:
Continuing operations
$ 0.06
$ —
$ 0.18
$ (0.05)
Discontinued operations
—
0.03
(0.02)
0.42
Total net income per basic common share
$ 0.06
$ 0.03
$ 0.16
$ 0.37
Net income (loss) per common share - diluted:
Continuing operations
$ 0.06
$ —
$ 0.18
$ (0.05)
Discontinued operations
—
0.03
(0.02)
0.42
Total net income per diluted common share
$ 0.06
$ 0.03
$ 0.16
$ 0.37
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
281,281
285,942
282,674
285,064
Diluted
287,852
285,942
288,096
285,064
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Unaudited
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 240,555
$ 560,961
Marketable securities
69,283
186,555
Accounts receivable, net
215,272
240,673
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
145,831
175,166
Current assets of discontinued operations
—
91,858
Total current assets
670,941
1,255,213
Marketable securities
2,986
17,287
Land, building and equipment, net
133,755
121,203
Goodwill
2,129,736
2,127,896
Intangible assets, net
235,703
291,371
Right-of-use assets
107,553
—
Other assets
265,412
316,215
Long-term assets of discontinued operations
—
1,236,608
Total assets
$ 3,546,086
$ 5,365,793
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
—
1,142,870
Contingent and deferred acquisition payments
16,083
17,470
Accounts payable
65,511
90,826
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
179,844
249,570
Deferred revenue
261,406
214,223
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
—
130,117
Total current liabilities
522,844
1,845,076
Long-term debt
1,524,825
793,536
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
105,632
133,783
Deferred tax liability
61,306
54,216
Operating lease liabilities
105,333
—
Other liabilities
75,817
79,378
Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations
—
286,654
Total liabilities
2,395,757
3,192,643
Stockholders' equity
1,150,329
2,173,150
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,546,086
$ 5,365,793
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 16,662
$ (687)
$ 51,533
$ (15,203)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
8,840
10,749
27,990
37,117
Amortization
18,280
19,933
55,893
61,636
Stock-based compensation
33,135
30,181
98,030
84,476
Non-cash interest expense
11,951
12,325
37,269
37,011
Deferred tax (benefit) provision
(22,867)
6,516
(55,626)
(5,126)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
18,656
910
Other
1,329
(1,456)
2,905
(651)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
6,330
(7,455)
26,264
12,318
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,328)
(62)
5,030
(14,760)
Accounts payable
(9,649)
5,685
(15,868)
8,269
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(23,076)
9,928
(84,762)
2,847
Deferred revenue
(7,325)
(12,503)
19,706
16,448
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
32,282
73,154
187,020
225,292
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations
—
20,484
(13,307)
71,902
Net cash provided by operating activities
32,282
93,638
173,713
297,194
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(14,363)
(8,809)
(45,550)
(32,243)
Proceeds from disposition of a business, net of transaction fees
—
2,998
—
407,043
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
(9,096)
(137,167)
(157,976)
(256,332)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
65,597
145,253
290,584
262,914
Other
42
(549)
1,374
(3,102)
Net cash provided by investing activities
42,180
1,726
88,432
378,280
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase and redemption of debt
—
—
(513,642)
(300,000)
Net distribution from Cerence upon the spin-off
—
—
139,090
—
Payments for repurchase of common stock
—
(29,614)
(169,218)
(120,935)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee stock plans
—
—
7,204
8,643
Proceeds from the revolving credit facility
—
—
230,000
—
Repayment of the revolving credit facility
(230,000)
—
(230,000)
—
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(3,480)
(4,371)
(39,968)
(42,562)
Other financing activities
(6)
(232)
(2,840)
(1,442)
Net cash used in financing activities
(233,486)
(34,217)
(579,374)
(456,296)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,672
454
(3,177)
1,236
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(157,352)
61,601
(320,406)
220,414
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
397,907
474,776
560,961
315,963
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 240,555
$ 536,377
$ 240,555
$ 536,377
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Supplemental Financial Information
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP revenues
$ 338,398
$ 377,437
$ 1,125,968
$ 1,133,696
Acquisition-related revenue adjustments: hosting and professional services
—
128
301
397
Acquisition-related revenue adjustments: product and licensing
—
491
—
658
Acquisition-related revenue adjustments: maintenance and support
—
6
—
262
Non-GAAP revenues
$ 338,398
$ 378,062
$ 1,126,269
$ 1,135,013
GAAP cost of revenues
$ 144,182
$ 171,770
$ 485,664
$ 515,149
Cost of revenues from amortization of intangible assets
(6,435)
(6,569)
(19,678)
(20,606)
Cost of revenues adjustments: hosting and professional services (1)
(6,205)
(6,958)
(18,250)
(18,646)
Cost of revenues adjustments: product and licensing (1)
(124)
(197)
(383)
(593)
Cost of revenues adjustments: maintenance and support (1)
(360)
(583)
(1,206)
(730)
Cost of revenues adjustments: other
(1)
(28)
(1)
(474)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$ 131,057
$ 157,435
$ 446,146
$ 474,100
GAAP gross profit
$ 194,216
$ 205,667
$ 640,304
$ 618,547
Gross profit adjustments
$ 13,125
$ 14,961
$ 39,819
$ 42,367
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 207,341
$ 220,628
$ 680,123
$ 660,914
GAAP income from operations
$ 22,440
$ 31,329
$ 99,651
$ 76,392
Gross profit adjustments
13,125
14,961
39,819
42,367
Research and development (1)
8,720
5,662
26,106
15,568
Sales and marketing (1)
8,003
6,775
23,022
21,643
General and administrative (1)
9,723
10,006
29,063
27,296
Acquisition-related costs, net
758
788
3,605
5,440
Amortization of intangible assets
11,845
13,364
36,215
41,030
Restructuring and other charges, net
1,920
1,947
14,932
26,446
Other
1,866
6,960
648
12,640
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 78,400
$ 91,792
$ 273,061
$ 268,822
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes
$ 2
$ 10,033
$ 19,739
$ (3,074)
Gross profit adjustments
13,125
14,961
39,819
42,367
Research and development (1)
8,720
5,662
26,106
15,568
Sales and marketing (1)
8,003
6,775
23,022
21,643
General and administrative (1)
9,723
10,006
29,063
27,296
Acquisition-related costs, net
758
788
3,605
5,440
Amortization of intangible assets
11,845
13,364
36,215
41,030
Restructuring and other charges, net
1,920
1,947
14,932
26,446
Non-cash interest expense
11,951
12,325
37,269
37,011
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
18,656
910
Other
472
4,917
(1,237)
11,296
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
$ 66,519
$ 80,778
$ 247,189
$ 225,933
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Supplemental Financial Information
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP (benefit) provision for income taxes
$ (16,660)
$ 10,720
$ (31,794)
$ 12,129
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
14,671
18,606
45,490
72,982
Removal of valuation allowance and other items
2,709
(5,379)
36,716
(26,607)
Removal of discrete items
14,815
(342)
7,562
911
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$ 15,535
$ 23,605
$ 57,974
$ 59,415
GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 16,662
$ (687)
$ 51,533
$ (15,203)
Acquisition-related adjustment - revenues (2)
—
626
301
1,318
Acquisition-related costs, net
758
788
3,605
5,440
Cost of revenue from amortization of intangible assets
6,435
6,569
19,678
20,606
Amortization of intangible assets
11,845
13,364
36,215
41,030
Restructuring and other charges, net
1,920
1,947
14,932
26,446
Stock-based compensation (1)
33,135
30,181
98,030
84,476
Non-cash interest expense
11,951
12,325
37,269
37,011
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
18,656
910
Adjustment to income tax expense
(32,195)
(12,885)
(89,768)
(47,286)
Other
473
4,945
(1,236)
11,770
Non-GAAP net income
$ 50,984
$ 57,173
$ 189,215
$ 166,518
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$ 0.18
$ 0.20
$ 0.66
$ 0.58
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
287,852
288,648
288,096
288,153
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Supplemental Financial Information - GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
(in thousands)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(1) Stock-based compensation
Cost of hosting and professional services
$ 6,205
$ 6,958
$ 18,250
$ 18,646
Cost of product and licensing
124
197
383
593
Cost of maintenance and support
360
583
1,206
730
Research and development
8,720
5,662
26,106
15,568
Sales and marketing
8,003
6,775
23,022
21,643
General and administrative
9,723
10,006
29,063
27,296
Total
$ 33,135
$ 30,181
$ 98,030
$ 84,476
(2) Acquisition-related revenue
Acquisition-related revenue adjustments
$ —
$ 625
$ 301
$ 1,317
Total
$ —
$ 625
$ 301
$ 1,317