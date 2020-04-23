BURLINGTON, Mass., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:
- BofA Securities Health Care Conference
May 13, 2020
Management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat from 2:20 PM – 2:50 PM ET. A live webcast of the presentation as well as a replay will be available at http://investor.nuance.com.
- 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
May 27, 2020
Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings. There is no formal presentation so there will be no webcast.
About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.
Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.
Contact Information
For Investors
Tracy Krumme
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Tel: 781-565-4334
Email: tracy.krumme@nuance.com