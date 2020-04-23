Nuance_Communications_Logo.jpg

Nuance Communications, Inc. logo

 By Nuance Communications, Inc.

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • BofA Securities Health Care Conference
    May 13, 2020

Management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat from 2:20 PM2:50 PM ET. A live webcast of the presentation as well as a replay will be available at http://investor.nuance.com.

  • 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
    May 27, 2020

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings. There is no formal presentation so there will be no webcast.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

For Investors
Tracy Krumme
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Tel: 781-565-4334
Email: tracy.krumme@nuance.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.