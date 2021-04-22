Nuance Communications, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuance Communications, Inc.)

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 results on Monday, May 10, 2021 after the market close.

Given the pending transaction with Microsoft, Nuance will not be hosting a conference call or issuing Prepared Remarks in conjunction with its second quarter 2021 earnings release.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

