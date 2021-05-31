BELLEVUE, Wash., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In early 2021, Nucamp sent a survey to its alumni asking what kind of bootcamp they would like to see made available, with their choices being 1) Design, 2) Python, or 3) Data Science and over half of the respondents marked Python.
Python has a significant presence in the industry, it's heavily used by Google, Spotify, and Instagram, and is therefore a relevant focus for a back end program.
In addition, with over 40,000 Back End with Python job openings in the United States at an average salary of $126,499, the need to fill these positions is evident, making Nucamp's latest bootcamp a pertinent expansion to their catalogue.
"The responses to our alumni survey were a confirmation to the trend we were already seeing in the industry—namely that Python demand is growing and this is what students want," said Nucamp's CEO, Ludo Fourrage.
Nucamp's Back End, SQL and DevOps with Python bootcamp expands their back-end offerings beyond just a single portion of their Full Stack bootcamp, positioning Nucamp as competitive option for aspiring back end developers.
"Python & DevOps are hot in the job industry. Also they bring balance to Nucamp's Full Stack program," said Juan Burgos, one of the early adopters who registered for the first Back End with Python bootcamp.
A necessary element of modern back end development education covers the publishing of applications to one of the big three cloud providers, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.
Both Kenzie Academy and Lamda School have partnered with Amazon with their Java-based back end programs, limiting their cloud deployment curriculum to only Amazon Web Services and focusing on a language that is losing industry momentum compared to Python, which is gaining momentum.
Nucamp designed its back end program to cover all 3 cloud providers in its curriculum, giving graduates a wider net of experience to cast when applying to jobs.
The Back End with Python Bootcamp is ideal for people who are passionate about understanding what it takes to design and create applications, connect them to databases, and bring them to life on the web.
About Nucamp
Nucamp's mission is to help all aspiring career shifters currently left out of the digital economy learn to code. Nucamp offers the industry's only truly affordable 22-week coding bootcamp for under $2,000 and delivers a high-quality curriculum in small classes of 12 maximum students using a unique hybrid evening and weekend format. Our model relies on carefully selected industry professionals who want to share their passion for coding in their local community. With Nucamp, whether you live in a big city, a suburb or a rural area, you can get the coding skills you need without quitting your job, getting into debt, or having to share your future income. For more information, visit https://www.nucamp.co.
