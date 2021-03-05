BELLEVUE, Wash., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to help employees recently laid off by Best Buy and Fry's Electronics, Nucamp (https://www.nucamp.co) today announced a new scholarship fund to help those who might consider a career change to become a web developer.
Best Buy said Thursday it has laid off 5,000 employees, most of which are full-time store workers. The company said the layoffs are because shoppers are choosing to buy online instead of coming into the stores. Fry's Electronics, which grew rapidly in the 1990s, abruptly announced it's going out of business.
The scholarship has been funded $50,000 and will allow former employees of either Best Buy or Fry's to receive about 25% credit towards a Front End or Full Stack bootcamp tuition.
Aspiring students will first need to register for one of the bootcamps and then send Nucamp proof of employment by emailing a pay stub dated any time in the past 12 months. The Best Buy Bounce Back Scholarship is available on a first-come-first-serve basis until the fund is depleted.
"The Nucamp team is socially driven, and we felt we needed to do something special to help the most impacted – the low-wage workers – acquire the skills they need to join a more stable industry in technology," said Ludo Fourrage, CEO of Nucamp. "After hearing the news on Thursday, we decided to open a new scholarship to help them land on their feet. We launched it on Sunday."
Nucamp, a leading provider of nationwide affordable software coding bootcamps, which has a mission to help those who have been left out of the digital economy to shift careers into software development, offers the industry's only truly affordable 22-week coding bootcamp for under $2,000.
The extremely affordable cost is a huge shift from traditional bootcamps that cost $15,000-$40,000. With Nucamp, whether students live in a big city, a suburb, or a rural area, they can conveniently get the coding skills they need without quitting their job or going into debt.
"The flexibility was the major selling point in choosing to go with Nucamp," said Malachi Mickelonis, former Best Buy employee and now Nucamp student and aspiring actor. "My agent or my manager might call me to tell me I have an audition within an hour. There was no way I could follow the schedules of the other bootcamps."
Nucamp offers a flipped classroom model style of learning that affords the kind of flexibility Malachi needed. In traditional education, students attend lectures throughout the week, during the day, and then complete homework assignments on the nights and weekends. With the flipped model, students take lectures online during the week on their own time, often in the evenings after work, and then join a workshop on Saturdays where they work on their coding projects in a classroom setting with an Instructor. Since the pandemic, Saturday workshops have been live, online over Zoom.
Malachi took on coding as a hobby after the pandemic hit and would showcase his phone app on the phone display models at the Best Buy store where he worked. Recognizing that he needed a more intensive learning program to meet his goals, he signed up with Nucamp.
When asked about others considering getting into web development, Malachi said, "You have nothing to lose, it's a great opportunity. Programming is one of the most needed fields out there, why not do it?"
About Nucamp
Nucamp's mission is to help all aspiring career shifters currently left out of the digital economy learn to code. Nucamp offers the industry's only truly affordable 22-week coding bootcamp for under $2,000 and delivers a high-quality curriculum in small classes of 12 maximum students using a unique hybrid evening and weekend format. Our model relies on carefully selected industry professionals who want to share their passion for coding in their local community. With Nucamp, whether you live in a big city, a suburb or a rural area, you can get the coding skills you need without quitting your job, getting into debt, or having to share your future income. For more information, visit https://www.nucamp.co.
