BELLEVUE, Wash., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Course Report (https://www.coursereport.com/), a leading authority on immersive technology education, Nucamp Coding Bootcamp (https://www.nucamp.co) is the number 1 rated school in the United States with at least 500 ratings, with an average rating of 4.78 out of 5 stars and over 950 ratings from past students.
According to Career Karma (https://careerkarma.com), an organization that helps over 1 million workers every month through career advice and coaching and maintains a directory of over 9,000 bootcamps and trade schools, Nucamp is the number 1 most rated school in the United States by graduates, with nearly 500 ratings and an Overall Experience rating at 95% positive.
Nucamp is the number 1 most affordable in the industry for front end and full stack programs. Nucamp's Front-End Web & Mobile Development Bootcamp is $1480.00 for a 17-week course and their Full Stack Web & Mobile Development Bootcamp is $1880.00 for a 22-week course.
Available in more than 180 US cities, Nucamp has the number 1 footprint in the United States, which included in-person workshops in 35 US Cities before the pandemic, and will continue to later in 2021.
Ultimately, these metrics are a reflection of Nucamp's underlying mission—to teach students the skills necessary for a job in tech and help them transition into a new career. "As someone who appreciates the assistance, support, and perspectives of others to build on my own knowledge, Nucamp was absolutely worth it for me," said Nic Addelia, a Nucamp graduate and former high school band director turned Software Engineer. "Going into this bootcamp inexperienced in the content, I gained so much."
"So often someone was there to help me out. I was able to push through and graduate because of the community," said Hayat Mohammed, a Nucamp graduate, former sales manager, and now Web Developer. "I love this system. People are willing to help you. I learned a lot in 6 months and I enjoyed every bit of it."
"These achievements are important to our business because they reflect our student feedback and their long-term success," said Ludo Fourrage, CEO of Nucamp Coding Bootcamp. "Curbing the cost of education seemed like an impossible dream for decades. Our students are proving with their feedback that Nucamp is the living proof that quality education does not have to be expensive. It's actually a big deal…for students, for education leaders, and for lawmakers who are seeking new ways to get people back into high paying jobs."
One way Nucamp is doing this, in terms of financing, has been to avoid Income Share Agreements (ISAs), a common offering in the industry. Instead, Nucamp created Fair Student Agreements (FSAs), which are affordable loans on an already affordable price point, making it the number 1 lowest, out-of-pocket cost for financing a bootcamp.
"Our partnership with Nucamp has been the perfect marriage of providing high-quality skills-based education and affordable financing," said Angela Ceresnie, CEO of Climb Credit. "We're excited to see Nucamp celebrate this milestone and continue to transform the way that education is delivered—ensuring that students are receiving valuable outcomes that will change their lives."
About Nucamp
Nucamp's mission is to help all aspiring career shifters currently left out of the digital economy learn to code. Nucamp offers the industry's only truly affordable 22-week coding bootcamp for under $2,000 and delivers a high-quality curriculum in small classes of 12 maximum students using a unique hybrid evening and weekend format. Our model relies on carefully selected industry professionals who want to share their passion for coding in their local community. With Nucamp, whether you live in a big city, a suburb or a rural area, you can get the coding skills you need without quitting your job, getting into debt, or having to share your future income. For more information, visit https://www.nucamp.co.
