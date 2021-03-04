FORT WORTH, Texas, Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certrec announced today that Dave Thomas has joined its Office of NERC Compliance team as Senior Compliance Analyst.
"We are pleased to welcome Dave to the company," said Certrec's Office of NERC Compliance Director, Evans Heacock. "He has a unique history in CIP and 693 compliance standards, which govern all stages of the energy process and are ever changing. He has been involved in aspects from generation to distribution to transmission. We look forward to adding his expertise to our team."
Mr. Thomas has more than three decades of experience in engineering, operations, training, and compliance. In his previous role as Compliance Analyst and Sr. Operation Compliance Specialist at NV Energy and WECC, respectively, he was responsible for ensuring regulatory programs were in compliance with all federal and state regulatory requirements.
"Certrec is a company that is committed to doing everything it can to help keep registered entities compliant and able to put power on the grid," Thomas said. They have created compliance tools that actually work and are greatly beneficial to teams managing regulatory standards. I am proud to be a part of the leading regulatory compliance organization in the United States."
Certrec's Office of NERC Compliance (ONC) provides competitively priced regulatory compliance services to NRC and NERC registered entities. The ONC team guides registered entities in implementing standards, preparing for audits with regulators, and more. In his new role at Certrec, Dave will collaborate with clients to maintain compliance, correct any potential noncompliance issues, and provide training when appropriate.
Certrec
Founded in 1988, Certrec is a regulatory compliance and advanced information technology service provider with more than 1,500 cumulative years of energy industry and IT experience, helping clients manage the regulatory process to their advantage.
Certrec's Office of NERC Compliance (ONC), Office of Licensing and Compliance (OLC), and Office of New Plant (ONP) solutions are used by nuclear, fossil, solar, and wind facilities and Registered Entities across the United States when complying with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) compliance and licensing standards.
Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, ensuring that its regulatory compliance web-tools and facilities comply with an internationally recognized standard of best practices regarding business, cyber and physical security and control. Also, Certrec successfully completed a Type 2 SOC 2 examination where the scope of Document Management and Regulatory Services was examined against the Trust Services principles of Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. Certrec is committed to undergoing similar required annual examinations and audits to maintain or exceed current levels of service.
