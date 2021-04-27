SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The military and other high-security organizations take access control very seriously. Launching a missile or opening a large bank vault should not be actions one person can do alone. Shared accountability is a priority for privileges that can lead to serious consequences. This is why, in many high stakes scenarios, two authorized persons are required to complete an action. The two-man rule is a simple concept with massive real world application.
DriveStrike believes this type of access restriction should be available for other consequential decisions.
If you own a business, you know that it is crucial to keep proprietary and private data secure. Due to the sensitive nature of most company data, it is a best practice to initiate a Remote Wipe when a device goes missing. In most situations, it is better to erase the data than to risk letting it fall into the wrong hands.
However, companies should also take precautions to ensure someone cannot erase this data accidentally or maliciously. When a singular person is able to initiate sensitive protocols like remote wipe or remote lock, it is more likely that this privilege could be misused. This is where the two-man rule can take your data security to the next level.
With the Two-Party Integrity (TPI) option, DriveStrike users can require two different admins to approve of certain actions. The DriveStrike TPI setting can be enabled for the Remote Wipe or Remote Lock command, or both. If TPI is enabled, it will also apply to the creation of new account users.
Companies must take every opportunity to protect their devices and data. With TPI, as well as multifactor authentication and recent SAML integration, DriveStrike users have greater control over their account security and sensitive protocols. Protect your data like the government protects missile launch codes.
ABOUT DRIVESTRIKE
DriveStrike is a software solution that provides robust security features for device and data protection. Remote Wipe, Lock, and Locate are just the core features, provided along with BitLocker integration for Windows and advanced Android management options. DriveStrike is constantly improving and innovating to provide users the best experience. Learn more at drivestrike.com.
Media Contact
Dale Goddard, Spearstone Management, LLC, +1 (877) 519-0010, info@drivestrike.com
SOURCE DriveStrike