BOSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- archTIS, a global technology provider of innovative solutions for secure collaboration of sensitive information, and subsidiary Nucleus Cyber today announced the publication of the 2021 State of Remote Work Security report that was produced in collaboration with Cybersecurity Insiders. Survey results gathered from 289 security leaders and practitioners who are part of the 500,000 member Cybersecurity Insiders community found that while 90% of organizations are likely to continue supporting a remote workforce, more than three-quarters of respondents (79%) reported they had concerns about potential security risks being introduced by an increasingly distributed workforce.
"With the onset of the global pandemic, organizations across all industries were forced to suddenly accommodate a dramatic surge in their remote workforce and as a result, security teams are now grappling with an increasing range of risk factors," said Holger Schulze, CEO and Founder of Cybersecurity Insiders. "It is little surprise that the most pervasive concern shared by those surveyed was the potential leakage of sensitive data with such a large percentage of employees and contractors working from home - a security scenario that few organizations had ever anticipated. Organizations need to consider different approaches to the problem than 'business-as-usual' training and awareness to solve this long-term challenge."
The rapid shift to a remote-first working environment has not only fundamentally changed the way security teams are prioritizing how they should protect their network and data, it's also greatly expanded the potential attack surface for external threat actors while making it easier for employees, contractors and guests with access to company data to either intentionally or accidentally expose sensitive data and files. The broad adoption of cloud-based applications and collaboration tools, the erosion of the traditional network perimeter, and the lack of visibility into user activity has further compounded the challenge of ensuring a secure remote workforce.
Some of the other key findings from the 2021 State of Remote Work Security report include:
- Almost half of those surveyed (46%) considered sensitive data leaving the perimeter as one of the top challenges of managing a remote workforce.
- Collaboration applications are a top security concern including file sharing (68%), video conferencing (45%), and messaging (35%).
- More than 60 percent of respondents believed that users mixing personal and corporate devices has degraded their security protocols.
- Seventy percent of organizations believed that this larger pool of remote workers will hinder their ability to meet compliance regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA
- To better meet the challenge of protecting their remote workforce more than a third (34%) of organizations plan to prioritize human-centric visibility technologies, followed by next-generation anti-virus and endpoint detection and response (23%), improved network analysis and next-gen firewalls (22%), and Zero Trust Network Access (19%).
"The way we are all working now looks very different than it did a year ago and as this report makes crystal clear, security teams must quickly adapt to this new reality as the future of remote work is seemingly here to stay," said Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President of archTIS. "While innovative security frameworks like Zero Trust network access are a good starting point, securing access to the network is but one variable in the overall security playbook. In order to ensure that a company's data remains fully safeguarded we must also extend these fine grained controls to the file level, which is precisely the value that Nucleus Cyber and archTIS bring to the market."
The archTIS portfolio of solutions protect against insider threats and ensure secure collaboration of sensitive, classified and top-secret content. Dynamic, attribute-based access control (ABAC) enables fine grained security to reduce risk and enforce Zero Trust at the file level. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive, classified and top secret information; and NC Protect for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares.
For more information and a copy of Cybersecurity Insiders' 2021 State of Remote Work report visit:
https://info.nucleuscyber.com/2021-remote-work-security-report.
About archTIS
archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis.
About Nucleus Cyber
Nucleus Cyber, an archTIS Limited company (ASX:AR9), is a provider of advanced information protection solutions that prevent data loss and protect against insider threats. The company's NC Protect solution leverages existing technology investments to provide a simpler, faster and cheaper solution to tailor information protection for file sharing, messaging and chat across collaboration tools. For midsize to large enterprises and regulated industries it protects business-critical content in cloud collaboration tools including Microsoft Office 365—SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, Exchange, and Yammer, plus Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit nucleuscyber.com or follow @nucleuscyber.
