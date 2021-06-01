BOSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nucleus Cyber, an archTIS Limited company (ASX:AR9) and provider of advanced information protection solutions, announced today the new capabilities for NC Protect to ensure secure collaboration of sensitive content in Microsoft applications.
The major announcements made at ESPC 21 Online, the European Microsoft SharePoint, Office 365 and Azure Conference, include new capabilities for redaction, file integrity, duplicate document management, as well as OCR and CAD file support.
Microsoft MVP Jeff Willinger, said, "Organizations using Microsoft collaboration tools are looking for solutions that add value to and additional security capabilities to make Microsoft 365 the most secure collaboration portal. MISA member and Microsoft partner, Nucleus Cyber's new product capabilities help deliver enhanced information security across Microsoft apps."
Key new capabilities of NC Protect include:
- Redaction – NC Protect can remove/redact sensitive or confidential information, such as keywords or phrases, in a document when viewed in its native application (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and PDF) or when the file is presented in the NC Protect secure reader for legal or security purposes.
- File Integrity is a check to ensure the format, extension, type and structure of a file match upon upload into a repository. If they do not match, the File Integrity check will be marked as failed, and action can be taken to Block/Deny file upload, Quarantine file for manual review, and/or generate a SIEM Alert to set off a workflow for further investigation.
- Duplicate Document Management – NC Protect helps prevent document sprawl or duplicate copies of the same file often generated when users share the same file in different Microsoft applications, creating duplicate copies of the document. With NC Protect users are forced to share and collaborate on one central file to limit document sprawl and reduce the attack surface.
- OCR Support – NC Protect can now scan OCR content of image files and images in documents against defined access and protection policies.
- CAD File Support – NC Protect now supports scanning of CAD files (.dgn, .dwf, .dwfx, .dwg, .dwt, .dxf, .ifc, .iges, .plt, .stl, .cff2) against defined access and protection policies. CAD file can now also be viewed in the NC Protect Secure Reader to provide read-only access to the files.
"We continue to enhance our products and add new capabilities based on customer feedback and market requests. We have added several key new NC Protect capabilities and extended the file types supported," said Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO of Nucleus Cyber and archTIS. "Most notably we have added redaction to address confidentiality needs in the government and defense, and file integrity to help prevent files from being overwritten by corrupt data or with maliciously altered files that could cause access issues and security threats."
The latest release of NC Protect is now available to customers to safeguard business-critical information in Microsoft Office 365 apps including SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, Exchange, and Yammer. The product will be showcased in Nucleus Cyber's Virtual booth at ESPC 21.
About Nucleus Cyber
Nucleus Cyber, an archTIS Limited company (ASX:AR9), is a provider of advanced information protection solutions that prevent data loss and protect against insider threats. The company's NC Protect solution leverages existing technology investments to provide a simpler, faster and cheaper solution to tailor information protection for file sharing, messaging and chat across collaboration tools. For midsize to large enterprises and regulated industries it protects business-critical content in cloud collaboration tools Microsoft Office 365—SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, Exchange, and Yammer, plus Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit nucleuscyber.com or follow @nucleuscyber.
About archTIS
archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis.
Media Contact
Irena Mroz, Nucleus Cyber, +1 5085239063, irena.mroz@nucleuscyber.com
