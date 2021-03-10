BOSTON, Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nucleus Cyber, an archTIS Limited company (ASX:AR9) and provider of advanced information protection solutions, today announced that its NC Protect solution has won six Gold Awards in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the categories of Access Control, Application Security, Data-Centric Security and Data Leakage Prevention (DLP), and Insider Threat Solution.
"We congratulate Nucleus Cyber for the recognition as a Gold award winner in multiple well-deserved category wins for NC Protect in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn which organizes the 6th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries in more than 100 award categories, the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive and all winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."
Nucleus Cyber's NC Protect is an advanced information protection solution that prevents data loss and protects against insider threats. It leverages existing technology investments to provide a simpler, faster, and cheaper solution to tailor information protection for file sharing, messaging, and chat across enterprise collaboration tools. NC Protect automatically finds, classifies, and secures unstructured data in on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments to protect against breaches, data misuse and unauthorized file access enabling enterprises to collaborate securely – anywhere. The platform is fully integrated with Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares.
2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for NC Protect include:
1. Access Control - NORTH AMERICA ( between 10 to 49 employees )
GOLD WINNER: Nucleus Cyber NC Protect Nucleus Cyber NC Protect
2. Application Security - NORTH AMERICA ( between 10 to 49 employees )
GOLD WINNER: Nucleus Cyber NC Protect
3. Data Leakage Prevention (DLP) - NORTH AMERICA ( between 10 to 49 employees )
GOLD WINNER: Nucleus Cyber NC Protect
4. Data-centric Security - NORTH AMERICA ( between 10 to 49 employees ) GOLD WINNER: Nucleus Cyber NC Protect
5. Insider Threat Solution - NORTH AMERICA ( between 10 to 49 employees )
GOLD WINNER: Nucleus Cyber NC Protect
GOLD WINNER: Nucleus Cyber NC Protect for Microsoft Teams
"It's an honor to be recognized for the third year in a row by the Cybersecurity Excellence Award judges for how NC Protect stands out as a leader amongst the other nominees," said Kurt Mueffelmann, COO and US President, Nucleus Cyber and archTIS. "Access and usage shouldn't be ubiquitous, what you can access and do with data a controlled office setting shouldn't be the same as when you, for example, on a public wi-fi in an airport. Our zero trust approach to information security dynamically adjusts access and usage rights based on comparing data and user attributes at that point in time to protect an organization's business-critical data more effectively from accidental sharing and data loss."
Daniel Lai, CEO, archTIS, said, "We're proud of the entire Nucleus Cyber team for this tremendous accomplishment. Their award winning attribute-based access control (ABAC) approach to data security reflects archTIS own methodologies. It is why we chose to merge the companies to deliver on our mission of being the company trusted to safeguard the world's most sensitive information – regardless of where it is stored and collaborated on."
The 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Based on the strength of their nomination and the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community (both ratings and comments).
About Nucleus Cyber
Nucleus Cyber, an archTIS Limited company (ASX:AR9), is a provider of advanced information protection solutions that prevent data loss and protect against insider threats. The company's NC Protect solution leverages existing technology investments to provide a simpler, faster and cheaper solution to tailor information protection for file sharing, messaging and chat across collaboration tools. For midsize to large enterprises and regulated industries it protects business-critical content in cloud collaboration tools Microsoft Office 365—SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, Exchange, and Yammer, plus Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit http://www.nucleuscyber.com or follow @nucleuscyber.
Media Contact
Irena Mroz, Nucleus Cyber, +1 5085239063, irena.mroz@nucleuscyber.com
SOURCE Nucleus Cyber