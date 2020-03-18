ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2020, Nuctech Netherlands Company obtained the Netherlands Erkend Leerbedrijf Certification and became a Netherlands government-certified training institution.
The certification is issued by the Netherlands government to encourage local branch companies to actively develop the vocational skills and professional qualities of local employees.
Since its establishment in 2017, Nuctech Netherlands has actively carried out localization construction and recruitment and training of foreign employees, which has contributed to the cultivation and employment of local talents in the Netherlands, and fully reflects the strong social responsibility of Nuctech Group and Netherlands branch company.
With this certification, Nuctech Netherlands will be able to attract more local high-quality talents and become a high-quality choice for employment and internship of graduates from local colleges and universities.