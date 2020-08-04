NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After enabling support for WebAuthn, Nulab launches Nulab Pass. The new security service will allow the use of single sign-on (SSO) via SAML Authentication on all Nulab's software: project management software Backlog, cloud-based diagramming software Cacoo, and chat app Typetalk. Any customer using a subscription to one of these apps can now subscribe to the new service too.
Designed to make the use of Nulab's software a safer and faster experience, Nulab Pass will strengthen the level of security, reducing the risk of lost or weak passwords and phishing attempts.
Thanks to SAML, users will authenticate through their company's identity provider, leveraging Public Key Infrastructure. This procedure will actively protect them against hackers attacks and data breaches while facilitating the sharing of sensitive information.
With SSO, users will be able to quickly and safely sign in to Nulab's software with just one ID and password. They won't have to remember application-specific passwords anymore or spend time to go through identity verification each time for each app.
"For security reasons, companies always require their employees to use strong passwords for their applications. But secure passwords usually aren't that easy to remember," comments Nulab's CMO Shinsuke Tabata. "With Nulab Pass, our customers can easily and securely switch from one app to another with just one single set of credentials. It's safer, faster, and it enables an improved user workflow."
"We are investing several resources on enhancing our users' security," adds Mr Tabata. "After WebAuthn, SSO, and SAML, we are planning to introduce more features, including user provisioning and an organization audit log."
Nulab Pass is the latest of several releases and milestones achieved by the company in the past months:
- Nulab raised $5 million in funding.
- Backlog surpassed 1.7 million active users and 10,000 paying customers.
- Both Cacoo and Backlog were named Leaders in their markets by G2, the world's largest tech marketplace.
- Nulab enabled support for WebAuthn on all of its software.
- Backlog was selected as an Overall SaaS Award winner for the international 2019 APPEALIE Awards.
- Backlog added a new Kanban board feature that empowers project leaders to have greater visual control over workflow and tasks.
- Cacoo released a new database schema importer in addition to Microsoft and Zapier integrations.
About Nulab
Founded in 2004 in Japan, Nulab creates productivity software used by over 4 million people in over 190 countries. The company has offices in New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Tokyo, Kyoto, and its headquarter in Fukuoka.
Nulab's products include the online project management and bug tracking software Backlog, the cloud-based diagramming software Cacoo, and the chat app Typetalk.
For more information, visit https://nulab.com/.