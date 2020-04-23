TORONTO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, today launched its first pandemic preparedness initiative to equip external supply chain providers with new tools to manage increasingly complex operational processes resulting from COVID-19.
Effective today until November 30, 2020, contract packaging and manufacturing businesses are eligible for a free trial of Nulogy's Digital Quality Inspections solution, a SaaS-based product designed to digitize, streamline, and enforce sophisticated quality control processes. This tool can be used to record and ensure the proper completion of activities such as facility sanitization, physical distancing of employees, and regular screenings for symptoms.
"External supply chain providers around the world now face a host of new challenges resulting from COVID-19 amidst these uncertain, unpredictable times," says Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "During this crisis, we firmly believe in solving these challenges together as a community, and offering the Digital Quality Inspections solution is the first of many ways we hope to equip the supply chain community with the means to tackle these unprecedented challenges with speed and agility."
Nulogy's Digital Quality Inspections solution seamlessly integrates quality control processes within a production facility through:
- Digitization of quality inspections;
- Auto-population of production data into quality inspection to improve data integrity;
- Enforceable inspection checkpoints to eliminate shortcuts and workarounds;
- Audit trails on quality inspections; and
- Electronic signatures for submission and review of quality inspections.
In addition, Nulogy has created four Digital Quality Inspections Form templates related to COVID-19 that users can import and tailor to their company's specific needs. These templates can be incorporated into procedures intended to halt the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of essential workers.
With the Digital Quality Inspections solution, contract manufacturers and packagers can execute and enforce tight quality control processes to protect their staff, build trust with customers, and ensure successful, sustained operations.
To learn more about the trial offer and to register, visit https://see.nulogy.com/covid19-special-offering.
About Nulogy
Nulogy's cloud-based Agile Customization Platform allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract packaging and manufacturing operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's software solution allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth.
Learn more about Nulogy at nulogy.com.