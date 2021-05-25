CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Numerated, the fast-growing fintech leading the digitization of business banking, has been selected for its award-winning platform by Amerant Bank, Florida's second-largest community bank with nearly $8 billion in assets and 25 banking centers across Florida and Texas. Through this partnership, Amerant Bank will leverage Numerated's digital lending platform to differentiate its service and greatly reduce the time to process and fund business loans for its customers.
"We're advancing our business banking capabilities with Numerated's digital lending technology," said Jerry Plush, CEO of Amerant Bank. "Their platform allows us to provide businesses a fully automated lending process for loans, making the digital borrowing experience easier and fueling segment growth. We are pleased to partner with Numerated and deliver our customers a best-in-class solution for their business needs."
Numerated makes business lending and deposit account opening easy for financial institutions and their clients by using data. Its award-winning platform has been used by more than 400,000 businesses and processed more than $50 billion in lending. The platform pulls in data at each stage of origination, including pre-filling borrower applications, aggregating data to speed banker reviews and offers, and fully automating the preparation of time-consuming document packages.
"Covid-19 accelerated digital behavior and expectations in business banking by at least five years, and Amerant Bank understands their business customers' preference and needs now for a digital-first experience," said Dan O'Malley, co-founder and CEO of Numerated. "We're proud to be working with a bank that's moving quickly to make it as easy as possible for businesses to work with them, while also rationalizing the segment on their balance sheet."
About Numerated
Numerated is a fast-growing fintech making business banking easy for businesses, bankers and underwriters. Banks and credit unions use Numerated's digital lending and account opening platform to meet clients' expectations for digital convenience and to bring efficiency gains to their internal teams. The platform has been used by more than 400,000 businesses and processed more than $50 billion in lending. The company was recently recognized as one of 2020's Top 250 FinTechs by CB Insights and 2021's Best Overall Business Lending Company by FinTech Breakthrough.
About Amerant
Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit, and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers – 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area. For more information, visit AmerantBank.com, Investor.AmerantBank.com, and follow Amerant on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn at @AmerantBank.
