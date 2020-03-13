NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talespin was one of three firms invited to present technology offerings at the InsurTech Alliance (ITA) Science & Engineering Expo (Expo), co-hosted by Numerati® Partners on January 30, 2020 in New York City. The ITA is a collaboration between Numerati® Partners, a New York-based data analytics and technology enablement firm, which seeks to foster the next generation of data-intensive risk and liability management enterprises in risk technology (RiskTech), and leading global reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC, a founder of the ITA. In collaboration with Numerati® Partners, Guy Carpenter expands its insurance technology (InsurTech) offering through the ITA, in order to serve client needs for engagement with the dynamic, rapidly evolving InsurTech sector.
Talespin, which is building an XR (virtual, augmented, and mixed reality) platform that will power knowledge transfer and skill alignment for the future of employment, was one of the three technology offerings with which Numerati® Partners conducted a deep-dive Proof-of-Concept (PoC) technical assessment and proposed for further engagement with Guy Carpenter, the ITA, and the broader insurance and reinsurance sector. Talespin combines expertise in immersive technology development, learning design, user experience, and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable enterprises to build a more collaborative, inclusive, and productive future of work.
Eli Weisman, Talespin Chief Client & Growth Officer, presented a deep dive demo of their offerings, and then participated, with representatives from two other Numerati® Partners PoC Cohort firms in a Q&A session about the unique experience of participating in a Numerati® Partners PoC, in addition to a prospective pilot discussion.
"Emerging technologies like extended reality and AI are transforming how we work, and as a result, we need to rethink employee training and reskilling solutions," said Stephen Fromkin, Chief Content Officer at Talespin. "We built our platform with this in mind, so employees in the insurance space can develop their skills before facing a challenging situation in real life, like investigating property damage in a home or navigating conversations with customers. Exposing our platform and use cases to the critical evaluation of industry professionals such as Numerati® Partners, Guy Carpenter, and the ITA continues to validate our progress."
The second Expo highlights the completion of Numerati® Partners' first cycle with the ITA, in addition to the concurrently ongoing second cycle. During the first cycle, Numerati® Partners conducted five deep-dive technical assessments -- Proofs-of-Concept (PoCs) -- of emerging technology offerings, performed research on another 60 technology offerings, and created quarterly bootcamps comprised of hands-on technical and scientific demonstrations, presentations and exhibits.
The Numerati® Partners bootcamps, including substantive interactive presentations focusing on automotive telematics, Internet-of-Things (IoT) and cybersecurity, were designed in conjunction with scientists, engineers and technologists enlisted from the Numerati® Partners ecosystem of technical experts at the leading edge of their respective fields including those associated with RiskEcon® Lab @ Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences NYU.
"The 2020 InsurTech Alliance Science & Engineering Expo demonstrates our ongoing commitment to advancement at the leading edge of rigorous, substantive, science-based, and industry-focused innovation which is relevant across the global insurance and reinsurance sector. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Guy Carpenter via the InsurTech Alliance, and anticipate further progress in our shared goal of advancement in the insurance technology sector," said Samantha Kappagoda, Co-Managing Member of Numerati® Partners.
"Prudent adoption and responsible deployment of technology by insurers and reinsurers require ongoing commitment to technical assessment by specialists and functional testing by experts at a fundamental level, as a foundation for reliable insurance and reinsurance innovation," said David K.A. Mordecai, PhD, Co-Managing Member of Numerati® Partners.
About Numerati® Partners LLC
Numerati® Partners LLC coordinates a data analytics and technology development ecosystem, with the mission of advancing and fostering the next generation of scalable data-intensive risk and liability management enterprises. The firm provides resources fundamental to advancing the development of nascent leading-edge inferential surveillance, monitoring, and predictive analytics technologies for deployment within the RiskTech domain: risk technologies associated with adaptive distributed, networked and embedded systems such as remote sensing, agent-oriented data analytics, computing and control systems. Numerati Partners curates integrated RiskTech solutions as well as forensic and use-case applications in RiskTech sub-domains such as LitTech, RegTech, FinTech and InsurTech (litigation technology, regulation technology, financial technology and insurance technology). For more information, visit http://numeratipartners2012.com/.
About RiskEcon® Lab for Decision Metrics @ Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences NYU
The mission of RiskEcon® Lab for Decision Metrics @ Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences NYU is the development of experimental testbeds and analytics that employ high-dimensional datasets from innovative sources by applying a range of computational and analytical methods to commercial and industrial sensor networks and edge computing embedded systems, focusing primarily on research and development (R&D) of remote and compressed sensing, anomaly detection, forensic analytics and statistical process control. By employing applied computational statistics within the context of robust and scalable data analytic solutions, our goal is robust integration of machine learning with signal processing for measurement and control, in order to conduct research fundamental to large-scale, real-world questions in risk and liability management. For more information, visit https://wp.nyu.edu/riskeconlab/.
About Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC
Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC is a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist with more than 3,100 professionals in over 60 offices around the world. Guy Carpenter delivers a powerful combination of broking expertise, trusted strategic advisory services and industry-leading analytics to help clients adapt to emerging opportunities and achieve profitable growth. Guy Carpenter is a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With 75,000 colleagues and annual revenue approaching $17 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through its market-leading companies including Marsh, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. For more information, visit www.guycarp.com and follow Guy Carpenter on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuyCarpenter. Guy Carpenter Privacy Policy.
About Talespin
Talespin is building the spatial computing platform to power talent development and skills alignment for the future of work. Founded in 2015, the company leverages its proprietary XR technology platform Runway to deliver XR-based learning and training applications, mixed reality field tools to support employee job performance, and to advance the collection and alignment of skills data. With offices in Los Angeles and Utrecht, The Netherlands, Talespin envisions a world where peoples' purpose and talents are matched, enabling career paths that blur the line between our passions and our work.
