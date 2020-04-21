CHICAGO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched two new indices to provide needed visibility into the shifts of advertising and promotional activities as a result of COVID-19.
The Numerator Advertising Index tracks media spend versus a year ago across media types and categories. The index provides visibility into how categories are changing their overall spend and shifting their advertising dollars across media types, with the spread of the coronavirus and ensuing changes in consumer behavior.
The Numerator Promotions Index tracks total promoted products versus a year ago across media types, categories, and offer types. It details shifts in promotional tactics occurring in grocery, general merchandise, and health & personal care stores during COVID-19. This level of granularity allows brands and retailers to understand (and react quickly to) how promotions are shifting and which categories are rising or falling during the spread of COVID-19.
"There are significant cuts in advertising and promotions taking place at a time when consumers are being forced to try new brands because of shortages at the store," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. "Brands may want to proactively reach out to their existing customers or to those new buyers. Consumption is going to stay high, meaning consumers will continue to be forced into trying new products, creating a unique opportunity for brands to connect with new audiences."
The Promotions Index and Advertising Index will be published weekly throughout the outbreak period, and are available to the public. The full suite of Numerator COVID-19 resources can be found at numerator.com/coronavirus-content-hub.
About Numerator
Numerator is a data and tech company serving the market research space. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 1,600 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.