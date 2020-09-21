CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched Promo Insights, a new solution that provides brands visibility into the impact of promotions on household-level shopping behavior. Numerator Promo Insights links items featured on promotion to purchase behavior, providing context on the source of sales lift. For the first time, this allows brands to identify promotions that are bringing new buyers into the category/brand, shoppers influenced by promotions, and how promotional strategies drive new shoppers to retail partners.
Numerator Promo Insights is also the first time that proprietary Numerator Promotions Intel data has been integrated into the Numerator Insights purchasing platform enabling a direct link between promotions and resulting shopping behaviors.
"Brands have been asking the same questions for years and the market research industry has been slow to develop a data and tech platform to provide needed answers," said Eric Belcher, CEO Numerator. "Trade promotions spend is often the 2nd largest line item on brand P&Ls and the inability to link promotions to shopping behavior is unacceptable in today's environment."
Numerator Promo Insights allows brands to answer core questions including:
- Are promotions bringing in net new buyers to the brand, category, and/or retailer?
- Who is purchasing products during these promotional periods?
- Which offer types help me bring in the most competitive brand switchers?
- Does the page position of my ad impact the number of brand or retailer switchers?
- What retailer switching behavior is caused by certain promotions?
- What is the long-term value of a specific brand promo shopper to an individual retailer?
The new solution will be featured at Numerator's virtual conference, eNumerate, on Wednesday, September 23rd when Henkel will share an analysis made possible by Numerator Promo Insights.
About Numerator
Numerator is a data and tech company serving the market research space. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 1,600 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.