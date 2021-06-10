BOCA RATON, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Numonix, the developer of the most versatile interaction recording solution for Unified Communication platforms, today announced that it has received a 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award for IXCloud® for Microsoft® Teams from TMC, a global, integrated media company. IXCloud also won a 2020 Cloud Computing Excellence Award and a 2020 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award.
"We are honored to win a 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award for IXCloud," said Avi Margolin, CEO and CTO of Numonix. "Simple to set up and use, IXCloud empowers organizations of any size to take advantage of our fully managed, native Azure-based recording service for Microsoft Teams."
"Congratulations to Numonix for winning a 2021 Product of the Year Award for its IXCloud," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Numonix's IXCloud is among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market today."
Recently certified by Microsoft as one of the first compliant recording solutions for Teams, IXCloud is a new-generation, cloud-based interaction recording solution developed by Numonix, the innovator in capture technologies. Built on the runtime service fabric of Microsoft Azure, IXCloud empowers users to record with integrity, providing instant hyper-scale, security and compliance plus the benefits of Data Sovereignty. Taking interaction capture into the future, IXCloud redefines versatility, providing the ability to record, store and analyze interactions in the cloud. Its API framework also enables application development.
For detailed information on IXCloud for Microsoft Teams, please visit https://www.numonix.cloud.
About Numonix
Numonix offers the industry's most versatile cloud and premises-based interaction recording solutions for Microsoft® Teams, Skype® for Business, SIPREC and most unified communications and PBX systems, giving business users and service provides versatility in how they record, centrally store and access to their interactions. With full omnichannel recording of voice, video, chat, screen and screen sharing, Numonix empowers organizations to improve regulatory compliance, resolve disputes and enhance the customer experience by granting safeguarded access to their recordings and agent/customer data. Numonix RECITE® interaction recording solution gives users an on-premises solution with extensive customization options; Numonix IXCloud delivers the ultimate cloud-based communication capture platform built on the runtime service fabric of Azure and requiring no physical or virtual servers. Numonix is based in Boca Raton, Fla. Visit http://www.NumonixRecording.com
