AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the summer, Experience Care released the latest updates to its electronic health record (EHR) software, which included a new physician's order module that allows clinicians to process COVID-19 vaccines and other immunizations far more quickly.
Following a Biden administration rule that requires long-term care facilities to report the vaccine status of residents and staff on a weekly basis, nurses began voicing their frustration with a complex system that left great room for error. Oftentimes, long-term care staff submitted the data but could not get it reported quickly enough.
Failure to meet the reporting requirements results in heavy fines. Further, nurses are forced to dedicate far too much time to the reporting process, which takes them away from the more pressing needs of their residents and patients. This is a critical issue considering the current staffing crisis and the high turnover rate of nurses in long-term care.
Experience Care users voiced these concerns to the leadership team during weekly NetSolutions Innovators meetings. "They said, 'You know what's really hard? It's placing one hundred orders to get a vaccine,'" recalled Chief Operating Officer Gina Barrett.
Soon after this was called to their attention, Barrett and CEO Jason Long gave their team of developers a simple task: make it possible for facilities to place a specific order, like a vaccine, for multiple residents at the same time. "Our users asked us for a way to place hundreds of vaccine orders quickly and report on them without additional documentation after administration," she said. "So we made it happen."
Using Experience Care's advanced orders for multiple residents, users can place an order for all residents simultaneously. They can also use order sets —like COVID-19 and flu vaccines—for a single resident with one simple click. "For a facility with 100 residents, the process of placing separate orders for residents previously took days to complete," said Barrett. "Now? They can be done in under twenty minutes." This development comes at a great time, as COVID-19 booster shots have already been approved for seniors.
Another advantage to this innovative software is that physician orders for a vaccine are automatically written to the resident's immunization record. They are also automatically sent to eCharting for administration documentation. Once documented, the immunization record is updated and can be automatically sent to the state registry. "It all flows together seamlessly," Barrett said. "And it removes the burden of documenting the same thing multiple times from the shoulders of direct caregivers in long-term care at a time when they can use all the support they can get."
In the spring of 2022, Experience Care will make the entry of physician's orders even more efficient with a new look and workflow. "It's so user-friendly that our customers will be able to learn to use it in under an hour," Barrett said of the latest version of the new physician's orders module.
Notable features include:
- A more intuitive workflow
- Easy order entry
- A simple-to-view list of orders that displays additional information with a single click
Like the improved efficiency for vaccine reporting, these enhancements are the product of numerous meetings with multi-disciplinary users in which they requested easier workflows and the ability to view and enter orders using fewer clicks. These technological solutions could provide an advantage for caregivers during a difficult time for long-term care facilities.
