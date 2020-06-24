COMMERCE, Mich., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), announced the launch of HALO, an innovative, holistic approach to network security and incident response focused on providing clients with the best service experience. Supported by Nuspire's security intelligence and analytics (SIA) Team and security operations center (SOC), HALO identifies and blocks a breach in 15 minutes—greatly reducing the industry average time from intrusion to detection.
"HALO truly captures the Nuspire mission of being excellent in everything we do," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire, "We're focused on delivering best-in-class solutions so our clients can remain focused on servicing their customers. We strive to be a trusted cybersecurity partner, and the launch of HALO furthers our commitment to protecting our clients from cybersecurity threats, 24/7."
HALO incorporates point solutions and managed security services—two originally siloed approaches—into one service experience. Informed by Nuspire's SIA Team, HALO operationalizes the knowledge from security services to secure clients across their infrastructure, optimizing security and improving cybersecurity experiences so that clients can focus on their business.
HALO is built on four core pillars:
- Health – To address cybersecurity concerns, organizations must understand the overall health of their network—HALO collects data analytics to assess network health.
- Availability - Unlike traditional MSSPs, Nuspire has an available view into clients' environment, enabling Nuspire analysts to measure network health.
- Lifecycle – HALO is equipped with lifecycle capabilities—reducing noise, automating and simplifying workflow, managing software updates—easing pressure on overtaxed security teams without compromising security.
- Optimization – HALO leverages environment data and intelligence from Nuspire's SIA Team and SOC to optimize security programs to combat the security challenges of today and tomorrow. HALO provides context rich reporting, delivering clients with the complete picture for each incident.
"Organizations are constantly inundated with new cybersecurity threats and challenges," said John Ayers, Chief Strategy Product Officer at Nuspire. "We want to empower our clients with our services, which are supported by the right process, people and technology. With this next gen approach, we plan to disrupt the market and reimagine the industry gold standard for MSSPs."
HALO is supported by SmartStart, Nuspire's client initiative that assists with optimizing cybersecurity programs so that their overall posture improves over time. The coupling of SmartStart and HALO helps clients make sense of their environment by collecting, validating and tuning the information.
"The evolution of the SOC to partner in a more tightly integrated fashion with the network operation center (NOC) in order to enhance the client experience is very timely and relevant," said Christina Richmond, Program Vice President of Security Services at IDC. "Having a service experience like HALO that offers basic hygiene oversight during the lifecycle of security technologies and identifies and blocks a breach in a quick time frame is a necessary and important value-add."
