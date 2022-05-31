Ingredient of The Year for Cognitive Function, Cognizin® Citicoline by Kyowa Hakko Europe.
DUSSELDORF, Germany, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kyowa Hakko Europe, a leading international health ingredient manufacturer, is pleased to announce this prestigious NutraIngredients Award given to its flagship product Cognizin® Citicoline for its true innovation, long-term market success, and cutting-edge research. It honored the best and brightest in ingredients, finished products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry.
"It's the first time Kyowa Hakko Europe has won this highly regarded NutraIngredients Award," commented Oksana Ritchie, Head of Marketing, Kyowa Hakko Europe. "We submitted Cognizin to the ingredient of the year category in 2016 and were happy to become finalists, but disappointed not to be the winners. This time it's a big boost for the European team and our European customers, as interest in the category continues to grow due to increased consumer demand."
The rigorous selection process for "Ingredient of The Year: Cognitive Function" required that all ingredients were specifically designed for and marketed with brain health applications aimed at aging populations through solutions for office workers looking for a little extra help with the day job. Not only did the ingredients need to meet the specific demands of the cognitive health category, but they were also required to be in a finished product that was commercially available in Europe.
In announcing the winner, the judges recognized the fast-rising demand for well-documented nootropics to help gain a competitive mental edge as well as navigate mental stress and burnout. They were impressed by the strength of clinical evidence for Cognizin®, which demonstrated nutritional benefits to the brain in both younger and older populations. The overall category noted the booming interest in solutions to support mood, memory alertness, and cognitive performance.
Cognizin® Citicoline is a brain health nutrient that supports focus, attention, memory, and brain energy. Cognizin® also facilitates membrane fluidity and plasticity, fortifies cell membrane structures, and enhances neuron communication. The product is approved as a novel food ingredient in the EU and can be added to food supplements.
About Kyowa Hakko Europe and Kyowa Hakko Bio Italia
Kyowa Hakko Europe and Kyowa Hakko Bio Italia are the Central-North and South European sales office for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including IMMUSE® LC-Plasma, Cognizin® Citicoline, Setria® Glutathione, as well as VELOX™ and Setria® Performance Blend. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa.eu.
About Cognizin® Citicoline:
Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health.* Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, attention, and recall. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.
For media inquiries, please contact Oksana Ritchie at ritchie@kyowa.de.
Media Contact
Oksana Ritchie, Kyowa Hakko Europe, +49(0)211-175 45 329, ritchie@kyowa.de
SOURCE Kyowa Hakko Europe