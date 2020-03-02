ST. LOUIS, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every month, more than 31 million pet owners visit WebMD seeking health and wellness information for their pets. Nutri-Vet®, an innovator of pet wellness products specializing in veterinary-formulated supplements and solutions, announced today its official sponsorship of Fetch by WebMD, WebMD's new channel dedicated entirely to pet health. Pet owners can now turn to Fetch by WebMD to be their online resource for a happier and healthier pet.
"Nutri-Vet offers a wide variety of wellness solutions from pet supplements to dental, ear, and eye care, so working with Fetch by WebMD is a natural fit," said Kevin Metz, Director of Marketing for Manna Pro Products®, the parent company of Nutri-Vet. "We are uniquely able to bring our veterinarian-backed expertise to pet parents who are seeking guidance on how to maintain and enhance their pet's wellbeing."
Building on WebMD's health care information expertise, Fetch by WebMD is designed to make it simple for pet owners to access tools and content to better inform and manage their pet's overall health. Pet owners will be introduced to new trends and pet experiences. Topics covered on the website include preventive care, nutrition and exercise, and advice on finding the right medications and supplements.
As the exclusive wellness category sponsor of the site, Nutri-Vet will provide educational content, pet wellness solutions and custom promotions. For more information about Nutri-Vet, visit www.nutri-vet.com. To learn more about pet health on the new channel Fetch by WebMD, visit fetch.webmd.com.
Did You Know? Pet ownership statistics
According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA) 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey, 50% (63.44 million) of U.S. households own a dog and 34% (42.7 million) of U.S. households own a cat. More than two-fifths (42%) of cat owners report that the internet is their top place to find information on pet health. While dog owners are most likely to select the vet as their first stop for information (47%), a significant portion (35%) view the internet as their top information destination.
About Nutri-Vet
Made by Vets, Craved by Pets.™ Founded in 2001, Nutri-Vet is a pioneer in the pet wellness industry, offering a comprehensive assortment of veterinarian-formulated, easy-to-administer wellness products designed to promote the health and well-being of both dogs and cats. Through uncompromising standards of quality and consistency, Nutri-Vet delivers high quality supplement and external solutions in the Hip and Joint, Skin and Coat, Pain Management, Dental Health, Eye and Ear, First Aid and other pet health categories. Nutri-Vet is a trusted pet wellness name within Manna Pro® Products family of brands. For more information, visit www.nutri-vet.com. "Like" Nutri-Vet on Facebook at Facebook.com/nutrivetfanpage and follow Nutri-Vet on Instagram at Instagram.com/nutrivetofficial.
About WebMD
WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, prIME Oncology, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites.
WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.