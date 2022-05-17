The first of its kind for the foodservice industry, Nutrislice Spotlight is a digital food label solution that brings the right information, right to your customer, right down to the items they are browsing. Provide accurate and real-time pricing, nutrition info, allergens, and more at the moment of consideration. Change anything at any time, or schedule automatic updates - saving you and your team time, energy, resources, sticky labels and maybe even some trees in the process.