PERHAM, Minn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NutriSource Pet Foods, one of America's most beloved and trusted pet brands, announced today that it has expanded its commitment to eTailPet, an all-in-one POS and e-commerce solution for independent pet retailers. The financial and promotional investment aims to support eTailPet's commitment to providing solutions that allow pet retailers to compete online.
Founded in 2018 by independent pet store owner Berenice Giannini, eTailPet is the only full-service solution created for pet businesses by a pet business owner. eTailPet's all-in-one platform allows indie pet retailers to quickly and easily set up a customized online store that is synced with realtime in-store inventory. They offer over 120k products that are available with a few clicks of a button. NutriSource's entire portfolio of products is preloaded into eTailPet, allowing retailers to start selling immediately once their virtual store has been established.
"eTailPet is thrilled and honored to work with a brand as respected as NutriSource," said Giannini. "Their commitment to independent pet food stores is unrivaled. We share a vision to provide resources that ensure the long-term viability of local retailers that are so important to our pets and communities."
"Our company was built in partnership with independent pet specialty and family-owned stores," said Charlie Nelson, CEO of KLN Family Brands, the parent company of NutriSource Pet Foods. "Their success is our success. As more and more business migrates online, we want our partners to have the e-commerce resources necessary to compete with big box pet stores and large online retailers."
The assistance provided by NutriSource will help with the continued development and growth of eTailPet. The company recently launched a social media solution (https://www.etailpet.com/share-it/) providing content management ability as well as easy-to-share content from various brands, including NutriSource.
Independent pet retailers are encouraged to visit https://www.etailpet.com/ for more information and a free demo.
About Tuffy's Pet Foods/NutriSource Pet Foods
Tuffy's Pet Foods, Inc. specializes in the manufacturing of dry dog and cat food. The company was founded by Darrell "Tuffy" Nelson in 1964 and is family-owned and operated to this day. Tuffy's is based in Perham, MN and is best known for its flagship brand NutriSource®. Tuffy's operates as a subsidiary of KLN Enterprises, Inc. and has a long history of investing in the health and well-being of pets throughout the world. Please visit https://nutrisourcepetfoods.com/ for more information. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.
About eTailPet Founded in 2018 by independent pet store owner Berenice Giannini, eTailPet is the only full-service solution created for pet businesses by a pet business owner. eTailPet Empowers independent pet retailers and service providers with robust software solutions to compete in the growing digital marketplace. The company provides provides all-in-one software for POS, inventory management, e-commerce, marketing and service booking needs. For more information, please visit http://www.etailpet.com.
About KLN Enterprises, Inc. dba KLN Family Brands
A third-generation family-owned company, KLN Family Brands is headquartered in Perham, MN and is comprised of Tuffy's Pet Foods and Tuffy's Treat Company, manufacturers of NutriSource® and Kenny's Candy & Confections. Tuffy's has been proudly producing quality pet foods since 1964. Kenny's Candy & Confections, established in 2015, produces great snack brands that include Wiley Wallaby® and Sweet Chaos®. For more information on KLN Family Brands please visit http://www.klnfamilybrands.com.
