PARAMUS, N.J., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the leader in modern, cloud-based Connected Workplace solutions, has recently announced its decision to join the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) community as a corporate member. AAMI is a nonprofit organization comprised of more than 9,000 professionals representing clinical equipment manufacturers, healthcare technology management (HTM) departments, independent service providers and others united by one important mission—the development, management, and use of safe and effective health technology. AAMI is the primary source of consensus standards, both national and international, for the medical device industry, as well as practical information, support, and guidance for healthcare technology and sterilization professionals.
"The membership in AAMI fits squarely into Nuvolo's commitment to empower customers with an HTM solution that improves governance of their medical devices, improves safety, and ensures compliance with regulatory standards," said Tom Stanford, CEO of Nuvolo. Nuvolo enables healthcare organizations with an integrated, unified solution to manage all aspects of their equipment monitoring and maintenance, including cyber security.
About Nuvolo
Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based Connected Workplace solutions. We provide a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work – enabling data sharing across departments. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, financial services, retail, government, higher education & enterprise. Nuvolo is largest and fastest-growing independent software vendor globally, built on the NOW platform. Headquartered in Paramus, NJ with a global workforce located throughout the North America, Europe and Asia. www.nuvolo.com
