HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NV5 Geospatial, powered by Quantum Spatial, North America's largest geospatial data firm, today announced that several of its experts will be featured speakers at Coastal GeoTools 2021, a virtual event taking place February 8-11 that showcases advances in technology and coastal management.
Sessions featuring NV5 Geospatial include:
Tools for Remote Communication and Coordination of Large Lidar Acquisition Projects
Tuesday, February 9 – 3:00 p.m. EST
Alexa Ramirez, eGIS project manager, will detail NV5 Geospatial's work collecting topobathymetric lidar and imagery data over 9,000 square miles of coastline covering areas impacted by Hurricanes Michael (Fla.), Florence (N.C.), and Typhoon Yutu (Guam) in 2018. For this project, NV5 Geospatial developed an acquisition management tool that utilizes an Esri Story Map with embedded dashboards to track daily field measurements, sensor operator notes, and completed acquisition for both lidar and imagery acquisition. The tool also provided a mechanism for the client to review and comment on draft bathymetric raster products to approve the collections for further development.
Topobathy LiDAR for USGS 3DEP
Wednesday, February 10 – 3:00 p.m. EST
Mischa Hey, senior technical domain expert, and Cathy Power, technical expert, will share how the addition of topobathymetric lidar has created both opportunities and complexities related to ingesting these data into the United States Geological Survey (USGS) 3D Elevation Program (3DEP) data. They will review coastal and riverine environment projects and discuss how the data products, requirements and use cases differ between traditional topobathymetric lidar and 3DEP-compliant lidar.
Morro Bay Topographic/Bathymetric Elevation Modeling
Wednesday, February 10 – 3:00 p.m. EST
Steve Raber, senior program manager, and Colin Cooper, topobathy lidar domain expert, will talk about the creation of a comprehensive topographic and bathymetric elevation model of the Morro Bay Estuary near San Luis Obispo, Calif., for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office for Coastal Management (OCM), in partnership with the Morro Bay National Estuary Program (NEP). In addition to characterizing the bedform of the bay, team members installed two temporary water level monitoring stations to provide calibration data for updating hydrodynamic circulation models. These data are now providing valuable scientific insight into geomorphic changes in Morro Bay, sediment transport, eelgrass habitat, restoration efforts and potential impacts to water quality. The presentation will provide an overview of the project, the use of state-of-the-art aerial topobathy lidar technology and interferometric sidescan sonar, and the data integration approach used to develop a seamless topobathy surface of the bay.
Deep Learning Approaches to Quantifying Urban Water Use in California
Thursday, February 11 – 1:00 p.m. EST
Andrew Brenner, senior program director; Aron Boettcher, domain expert; and Mischa Hey, senior domain expert, will talk about NV5 Geospatial's work supporting the California Department of Water Resources to map irrigable landscape area of 400 water districts covering 16,000 square miles of urban landscape in California. This is the first step in a statewide water conservation initiative. Landscape area was developed using 1-foot summer imagery and machine learning remote sensing approaches. This program integrated image segmentation, network analysis and machine learning to provide reliable estimates of outdoor irrigated and irrigable landscape areas. The presentation will outline the process, accuracy assessment and the application of the data for managing urban outdoor water use.
Applying Species Distribution Models of Marine Fish into a Decision-Support Tool for Sand Dredging
Thursday, February 11 – 3:00 p.m. EST
Alexa Ramirez and Elizabeth Rogers, senior GIS analyst, will be part of a group presenting on ShoalMATE (Shoal Map Assessment Tool for Essential Fish Habitat (EFH)), a decision-support tool that brings together geospatial data on sand shoals, oceanography, seafloor characteristics, EFH designations and modeled marine fish distributions. ShoalMATE provides an interactive mapping platform that automates a consistent report to aid in EFH assessments to minimize impacts to fish. ShoalMATE is intended for coastal managers, National Marine Fisheries Service, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. ShoalMATEl is available as an internal tool to BOEM, but output reports will be given to NOAA National Marine Fisheries and other organizations involved with sand dredging projects.
For more information or to register, visit coastalgeotools.org.
