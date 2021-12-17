MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentacomputer.com has been selected as Nvidia's official North American rental partner for the all-new Nvidia DGX Station A100 to open up the world of AI supercomputing to a wider variety of enterprise customers. These systems are quickly increasing in demand due to the wide array of organizations looking for a flexible AI development platform without paying for the data center infrastructure.
Now available at a low monthly price point, rental customers can rent a DGX Station A100, use it for as long as they like, and then return it when the project is complete. Continue reading to learn more about the DGX Station A100, and how Nvidia and Rentacomputer.com are teaming up to give smaller businesses the opportunity to use the world's only office-friendly AI supercomputer.
Leveraging data
Organizations are using data science to turn data into a competitive advantage by refining products and services. After all, data science is one of the most quickly growing fields in the world. Why? Because many companies are sitting on a literal treasure trove of data – just waiting to be utilized. Modern technology has enabled the storage of vast amounts of information and as a result, data volumes have exploded – it's estimated that 90 percent of the data in the world was created in the last two years.
By analyzing this data, data science and AI can reveal insights that businesses can use to make better decisions and create more innovative products and services. This wealth of data can have truly transformative benefits to businesses and societies around the world – but only if it can be properly interpreted. That's why many companies use data centers in order to use machine learning (ML) models to learn from the vast amounts of data being fed to them, rather than relying upon human business analysts to see what conclusions they can draw from unfathomable amounts of data and information.
With many companies making data science a priority and investing in these programs heavily, it's important to consider all of your options when it comes to data processing – enter the DGX Station A100.
Install it anywhere
Data science teams are often left searching for available AI compute cycles in order to complete projects, often leveraging the use of large, expensive data centers in order to perform complex computations. These teams need a dedicated resource that can plug in anywhere and provide maximum performance for multiple, simultaneous users anywhere in the world. Nvidia DGX Station A100 brings AI supercomputing to data science teams, offering data center technology without a data center or additional IT infrastructure.
Organizations around the world can provide multiple users with a centralized AI resource for all workloads that delivers an immediate on-ramp to Nvidia DGX™-based infrastructure and works alongside other Nvidia-Certified Systems with a DGX Station A100 rental now available from Rentacomputer.com and iRent. With Multi-Instance GPU (MIG), it's possible to allocate up to 28 separate GPU devices to individual users and jobs.
Perfect for training, inference, and data analytics, the DGX Station A100 is a server-grade AI system that doesn't require data center-grade power and cooling. Including four Nvidia A100 Tensor Core GPUs, a top-of-the-line server-grade GPU, super-fast NVMe storage, and leading-edge PCIe Gen4 buses – the A100 includes remote management so you can manage your Station like a server.
With no complicated installation processes or significant IT infrastructure required, the DGX Station A100 can truly be placed anywhere your data science team requires complex computations. Simply plug your Station into any standard wall outlet to get it up and running in minutes – and work from anywhere. This supercomputer was truly designed for today's agile data science teams that work in corporate offices, labs, research facilities, or even from home – as the DGX Station A100 can run simultaneous processes from multiple users without affecting performance.
With an Nvidia DGX Station A100 rental, you'll have an opportunity to use the world's only office-friendly system with four fully interconnected and MIG-capable Nvidia A100 GPUs, leveraging Nvidia® NVLink® for running parallel jobs and multiple users without impacting system performance. You can also train large models using a fully GPU-optimized software stack and up to 320 gigabytes (GB) of GPU memory.
Expanding AI adoption
"You can think of us progressing in two directions, one with constant innovation to raise the bar. But the other is to really democratize AI to put it in the hands of as many companies and scientists as we possibly can," said Manuvir Das, head of enterprise computing at Nvidia. "We are also announcing for the first time a rental model. Instead of procuring a DGX Station, customers will be able to rent a station directly from Nvidia at a low monthly price point, and they can use it for as long as they choose and then return it to Nvidia. So that's an important direction that we are taking with the Station."
By making the DGX Station A100 available to rental customers, Nvidia opens up the world of AI to a wider variety of enterprise customers as they investigate areas such as AI, data science, drug discovery, autonomous vehicles, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. These data processing units (DPUs) can offload, accelerate, and isolate users' data – providing customers with a secure connection to their AI infrastructure.
Nvidia's idea was to broaden AI adoption for enterprise IT departments that need to support the work of teams in multiple locations, help academic and research institutions, and get powerful supercomputing into the hands of a wider variety of customers. "We have to make AI easier to use," said Jensen Huang, President, CEO, and co-founder of Nvidia Corporation in a press release.
About Nvidia Corporation
Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational company incorporated in Delaware and based in Santa Clara, California. It designs graphics processing units (GPUs) for the gaming and professional markets, as well as system on chip units (SoCs) for the mobile computing and automotive markets. Its professional line of GPUs is used in workstations for applications in fields such as architecture, engineering and construction, media and entertainment, automotive, scientific research, and manufacturing design. Nvidia also provides an application programming interface (API) called CUDA that allows the creation of massively parallel programs which utilize GPUs, in addition to GPU manufacturing. These GPUs are deployed in supercomputing sites around the world.
About Rentacomputer.com
Rentacomputer.com is an American company incorporated and based in Ohio in 1987. It specializes in procuring technology for temporary business and event purposes. Rentacomputer.com handles every step of the rental process from product selection and recommendations, scheduling delivery, handling installation and setup, tearing down and returning equipment, and any troubleshooting that happens in between. No matter what the client needs, whether it be computers, audiovisual equipment, event equipment, office equipment, or any other type of technology rental, Rentacomputer.com's agents can obtain and coordinate all facets of on-site installation. Rentacomputer.com's agents specialize in event production, staging, and support services and have worked with clients in many industries over the past three decades.
Learn more about Nvidia's DGX Station A100
With an Nvidia DGX Station A100 rental from Rentacomputer.com, you can enable your data science team to get new insights at unparalleled speeds. This miniature AI supercomputer is capable of accelerating any workload across AI, training, Inference, Data Analytics, high-performance computing, and more.
If you work in AI, data science, healthcare, manufacturing, or other fields that can take advantage of AI supercomputing, you can fill out a fast, easy online quote for an Nvidia DGX Station A100 here. If you need to learn more about the DGX Station A100 before renting, Nvidia and Rentacomputer.com have provided several resources. To learn more from the manufacturer, visit Nvidia's DGX Station A100 page here for datasheets, infographics, and to learn how their unit can complete complex processes without a data center. You can also visit Rentacomputer.com's DGX Station A100 page to learn more about specs, uses, and top industries that are using DGX Stations.
Media Contact
Robert Beagle, Rentacomputer.com (marketing), 1 5138048189, rbeagle@cfrinc.us
Mark Gillaugh, Rentacomputer.com (sales), 877-751-6921 249, mgillaugh@cfrinc.us
SOURCE Rentacomputer.com