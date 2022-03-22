CINCINNATI, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NVIDIA'S GTC CONTINUES THIS WEEK AND HIGHLIGHTS INNOVATIVE WORK FROM PEPSICO AND KINETIC VISION.
In a powerful keynote address at NVIDIA'S GTC, CEO Jensen Huang delivered his most comprehensive view to date of how AI is supercharging industries. Kinetic Vision's work on digital twin simulations for PepsiCo® was featured during the keynote.
"Having our work highlighted by Jensen Huang in his keynote presentation is an incredible honor," said Jeremy Jarrett, President of Kinetic Vision. An early adopter of the NVIDIA® Omniverse™ platform, Kinetic Vision has technical work featured in four sessions at GTC.
WATCH THE KEYNOTE AT: https://www.nvidia.com/gtc/keynote/
(The PepsiCo segment featuring Kinetic Vision begins at 1:18:05)
"Manufacturing and retail logistics have taken a huge leap forward with AI and Omniverse," said Jarrett, adding, "NVIDIA and Kinetic Vision are committed to demystifying and democratizing AI-Powered processes throughout the product lifecycle."
NVIDIA'S GTC takes place twice a year, attracting over 59,000 registrants. The conference brings together experts and companies who work with NVIDIA software and hardware to create unique and powerful solutions for a number of industries.
About Kinetic Vision:
Kinetic Vision develops and integrates advanced technologies to accelerate product innovation across a broad array of industries including medical, consumer electronics, transportation, aerospace, and consumer packaged goods. The company is an industry leader in multiple categories, including metrology and inspection, smart products, medical device development, packaging innovation, product quality engineering, software/app development, machine learning, AR/VR/XR, and technical visualization. The breadth of expertise and full suite of software and hardware tools enables the company to meet and exceed complex product development challenges with efficient concept-to-production solutions. The company is located in Cincinnati, Ohio and has been developing market-leading products and technology for Fortune 500 companies and international customers since 1988. The company is also an NVIDIA Elite Service Delivery Provider. For more information about Kinetic Vision, please visit https://kinetic-vision.com/ or click here to Contact Us.
NVIDIA®, NVIDIA Omniverse™, and PepsiCo® are registered marks owned by their respective companies.
