OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NVT Phybridge today announced that its FLEX24-10G Power over Ethernet switch is compliant with key Avaya OneCloud™ Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions. Together, Avaya and NVT Phybridge are helping customers establish a robust and secure IP backbone for Avaya IP devices and applications. Avaya is a global leader in solutions that enhance and simplify communications and collaboration.
NVT Phybridge helps customers take ownership of their network by providing a simple, secure, and cost-effective digital transformation path from legacy solutions to advanced Avaya IP devices and applications. The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with the Avaya Aura® 8.1 and Avaya IP Office™ 11.1 platforms.
"Technology partners like NVT Phybridge help our customers modernize to the next generation of Avaya intelligent solutions without the high costs and complexity associated with large digital transformation projects," said Susy Liem, Avaya Vice President of Product Management.
NVT Phybridge is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program - an initiative to develop, market, and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company's investment in its network.
As a Technology Partner, NVT Phybridge can submit products to Avaya for compliance testing, where a team of DevConnect engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify its Avaya compatibility. This enables customers to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—helping speed deployment of new applications and reduce both network complexity and implementation costs.
Learn more about how NVT Phybridge is part of Avaya's DevConnect program and Avaya's other partner programs.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.
About NVT Phybridge
We help organizations quickly and securely complete digital transformation projects by leveraging existing infrastructure assets. The NVT Phybridge CHARIoT series of switches and extenders provide PoE over any new or existing network infrastructure with up to 80% cost savings. Unlike other networking solutions that require the implementation of the latest network cabling, our products enable IP and IoT solutions up to 80% faster to deliver incredible ROI without the complexity or disruption of a major network overhaul.
